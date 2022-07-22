New councilor for Oneidas 1 ward sworn in





ONEIDA — Ward 1 Councilor Gary Reisman left the Oneida Common Council and his replacement, Jim Szczerba, was sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting. The Daily Sentinel was told by local residents that Reisman’s home was listed on Zillow and sold in early July – some time after the July 5 Common Council meeting. The Daily Sentinel contacted Reisman for comment, but no response was forthcoming. Before Tuesday’s regular meeting agenda, Szczerba was sworn in by City Clerk Sandy LaPera before taking his seat as Ward 1 councilor. After the meeting, Szczerba said he had lived in Oneida since 1988 and owned “Attorney Recruiting Specialists” as a recruiting agency and worked part-time for the New York State Bureau for People. with an intellectual disability. When asked what he brings to the board table, Szczerba said he runs several businesses, including a successful harness racing business. “I feel like I have good business sense and I’ve lived in the area for over 30 years,” he said. “I hope to help the people of Oneida and especially the First Ward. And there are some issues that I see where I live, especially the speed on our road, so there are things to fix that I can see first hand. And I’m sure I’m hearing more from our parish. Szczerba said it was his first foray into local government. When asked what his first steps would be to reach his new constituents, Szczerba encouraged people to reach out and call him at 315-813-4230. “I’m available anytime, my number is over there,” he said. “If anyone has any issues, we will sort them out to the best of our abilities.” This is the second time Reisman has made a sudden move to Oneida City. In 2019, Reisman ran for councilor for Ward 4, but announced his intention to move before the election. Her name was still on the ballot and won, leading Acker to nominate Michelle Ironside Kinville for Ward 4. Oneida resident Ralph Kohler, a Ward 1 resident, expressed his displeasure with the city’s lack of communication about Reisman’s departure during the council’s public comment period. “I thought it was surprising there wasn’t a public announcement, as far as I know. Did I miss that? Or did Reisman just sell his house and the city said nothing?” He asked the council. After the meeting, Mayor Helen Acker said Reisman left Ward 1 but still lived in Oneida. Acker said she only learned Reisman was selling her home after she returned from vacation in June and by then she had contracted COVID-19 and would be out of service for about three weeks while she was recovering. “And then Gary’s closing date was brought forward two and a half weeks,” Acker said after the meeting. “It was really quick. And that’s when he gave me notice. It was a sudden change. I had to interview a lot of people and I had to make a decision. On top of all that, Acker said the city’s website was down and “…We couldn’t put anything on there…We weren’t trying to hide anything.”

