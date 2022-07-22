Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward Were ‘The Last Movie Stars’: NPR



Ethan Hawke’s documentary series on Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, titled The latest movie stars, is unmistakably a pandemic-era project. It’s full of video calls, with all their impulsiveness and informality, with director Hawke in a variety of sometimes neat and sometimes messy hair configurations (both facial and head). We see Hawke talking to his daughter and his wife, talking to Newman and Woodward’s kids, talking about what he learned with Vincent D’Onofrio and Laura Linney and Zoe Kazan. Most of what you’ll see on screen are these calls alongside hours of clips of Newman and Woodward (and sometimes other actors) working. And it all feels like its isolated moment, as it’s a perfect project for a moment of restless introspection about life in general, and therefore about fame, marriage, and art.

Newman laid the groundwork for the documentary

The birth of the series came, says Hawke, from a treasure trove of recordings of interviews with everyone from Newman’s first wife, Jackie Witte, to directors George Roy Hill and Sidney Lumet, whom Newman commissioned for a planned memoir, then, much later, burned on what seems to have been some kind of impulse. But Newman’s children (he had three with Witte and three with Woodward) later learned that there were transcriptions of these tapes, and they asked Hawke if he would like to make a documentary using them.

Hawke’s solution to making the transcripts something to watch rather than read is to get actors together to read them as if they were scripts, usually over all those clips from decades of movies and other footage. So, for example, George Clooney reads Newman himself; Laura Linney reads Joanne Woodward; Vincent D’Onofrio reads John Huston; and Brooks Ashmanskas has a fantastic time wrapping his voice around the words of Gore Vidal (a close friend of the couple who gave the series their name by referring to them as such).

One film, three stories

The latest movie stars tells three stories, really, all effectively. One is the story of a marriage: Newman and Woodward meeting as young actors; starting a relationship that all seemed to be okay was intensely carnal from practically the day they met and stayed that way forever; studying at the Actors Studio; grow older and see their careers diverge as he became a megasuperstar; staying together despite a path more strewn with pitfalls than their legend has sometimes left room for; find new paths in philanthropy and television later in life. (Newman died in 2008; Woodward is still alive, but she has Alzheimer’s disease and was not directly involved, although she appears in archive footage of television interviews.)

The second is a Hollywood story. Hawke explores how Woodward made her way in an industry that didn’t celebrate her as much as her husband. We learn how today’s high-profile TV shows aren’t the first such opportunities for actresses overlooked by Hollywood. We learn that Newman fell into what some considered a fallow period during his time as an established movie star and how he bounced back with The verdict. There’s even room for Vidal, from beyond the grave, to reflect darkly on how the tragic death of James Dean paved the way for Newman’s success.

And the third is how Hawke and his contemporaries who do voiceovers on the show and chat with him on Zoom, some of whom you can find with their arms slung over their shoulders in old wireframe photos from the 90s, look at these legends who inhabited another Hollywood than the one they knew. Hawke, for example, is gently led by his wife in conversation to reflect on his own dazzling attachment to the Newman legend before judging too harshly how fame transforms human beings. Revering Newman for being from the Actors Studio and not for having blue eyes doesn’t, after all, make Hawke any less eager to connect with someone he didn’t know.

how to get heroes

In fact, this third story is perhaps the one that was least likely to work and the one that seems the most unusual. It’s easy to see why Woodward and Newman’s marriage and career story is fascinating, and why taking a closer look is satisfying. they truly led extraordinary lives and left behind great art. It’s the director and his friends who enter the conversation and reflect on each other over video calls that can feel aimless or indulgent. But here it gives the show something fresh and timeless, beyond the acting and beyond this industry. It becomes on some level a story about how to have heroes in the first place.

Hawke begins the series by telling these Zoom friends about how great Newman and Woodward are: the art they created, the kids, the charity work, and he also raced cars. Many times you can see Hawke trying to figure out how to express how looming they are in his mind (especially now, after doing all that research). can you imaginehe keeps telling people. Can you imagine being at the Actors Studio with James Dean, Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando? Can you imagine?

How to deal with defects

But it’s a complicated story. You can see Hawke arguing on camera with what Stephanie Newman, one of Newman’s daughters with Jackie Witte, tells him about how agonizing his father and stepmother’s long affair and eventual marriage was for him. her mother, who she said had also wanted to be an actress. “She ended up with three children under the age of five,” says Stephanie. “I was a baby.”

Hawke makes a series about people whose careers he admires, which is absolutely written as a love letter to much of what they were and did. But where does the pain they caused others live in this story? Where does Hawke, as an ardent admirer of Newman and a father himself, place the fact that Newman felt he was too much of an absent parent for too many years and that clearly caused pain to his children? What role does the extraordinary privilege of having been an absurdly handsome white actor (even if he admitted it to himself, essentially) in the 20th century play in contextualizing what Newman has could accomplish? Not its role in the documentary, as much as in the very form of reverence?

It’s not as simple as “no one is perfect”; making concessions is easy. The thesis of the series on this point, I think, is that you learn the most from your heroes by not except their flaws from your admiration for them, but embracing those flaws as part of who they were and letting everything you admire coexist with everything you dislike. And, in this case, paying close attention to how Newman, in particular, behaved after he made some of these mistakes, and what he did on feeling infinitely lucky a theme that keeps coming back.

A word you hear a lot about famous couples like Newman and Woodward is royalties. “Hollywood Royalty.” The latest movie stars suggests that royalty may be both too much and too little of a label for anyone you look up to. Too much, because it puts a dishonest veneer on their flaws. Too little, because it robs them of the very things you can learn the most from, which is a deep understanding of how they handled times when they were vain or stubborn, not kind to each other , not kind to others, not easy to love, or not easy to love.

It’s a great story; it’s an absolute feast of movie clips, lots of things I didn’t know, lots of things a lot of people probably don’t know. It is rich and comprehensive when functioning as a biography. But there’s something particularly welcome about the moments when it steps back and becomes a study of generations of artists and of the legend itself, the legend as something so big it can block out the sun and obscure the messy lessons of other people’s lives which are, after all, the best reasons to study them.

