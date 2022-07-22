40 for Freshmen: Advice from Students Then and Now | Entertainment

High school through college is a big leap to take, and it can often be overwhelming for many people. Fortunately, many people have taken this leap and shared their knowledge with The OColly. Here are 40 tips for the incoming class of 2026.

Go during office hours and get to know your teachers. Building relationships and networking makes a huge difference in the long run.- Jack Beadles, Entrepreneurship and Management Junior

Don’t turn down any opportunity that might bring you new friends. If you are invited to an event, especially during Welcome Week, take the risk and go. – Tara Mason, second-year applied exercise science student

Realize that the amount of responsibility you had in high school for doing the right thing, making good choices, going to class, doing homework, etc. is now quite different. Analyze your own strengths and weaknesses and don’t be afraid to ask for help. – Virginia Coonce, sophomore in HDFS: Child and Family Services

Don’t worry about making friends. Everyone is in the same boat as you. Everyone wants friends as badly as you. Put yourself out there, and I promise you, you’ll be fine. – Landry Ehmer, sophomore student in nutrition science allied health

Be sure to park where you are supposed to. Otherwise, they will find you and give you a ticket, or worse, the boot. – Oklahoma State alumnus

Always take all the free stuff you can get. Even if you don’t think you’ll use it, you will. – Trinity McMahon, Junior Biology and Pre-Vet Zoology

It’s normal to feel a bit lost in your first semester. Eventually you will gain a foothold.- Haley Velez, sophomore in marketing

Study every day.- Aaron Maloney, second-year mechanical engineering student

Have your values ​​clearly articulated in your head before you go to college. Thinking about your limits in terms of alcohol, drug, sex, school cheating, etc. is better than going with the flow. You don’t want to wake up one morning wondering how you got here or have to deal with the life-altering consequences of a bad decision – Oklahoma State alum

You don’t have to rush to get friends. If you hate sorority you rush, let it go. You will be much happier.- Lily Chavez, second-year political science and global studies student

Finding a good church house.- Jenna Curry, 2nd year junior in communication sciences and disorders

Tide pods (or generic pod detergent) are the best detergent for doing laundry – Tyler Brandes, Marketing Junior

Ask for help. Meet at the Freshman Success Center at 321 Student Union. Use resources on campus.- Mariah Martin, second year English

Don’t cut your social life. Do what needs to be done with school and then have fun with friends. Social interaction will get you through.- Hunter Muncrief, Senior Aviation Management and Flight Safety

Wear flip flops in dorm showers – Oklahoma State alum

Find a good Bible study group to stay grounded during your stay. Enjoy the orange life from a Christian perspective. – Oklahoma State alumnus

To move in, keep it simple. You accumulate things throughout the year and you don’t have to buy every little thing before you move in. – Anixza Resendiz, second-year environmental science student

Don’t eat at Linguettis.- Maddie Hawley, second-year accounting and sports management student

Don’t overwork yourself. If you think it will be too much, it definitely will be. – John Muths, sophomore in electrical engineering

Know your abilities and learn when to say no. Don’t overwhelm yourself with activities.- Reem Mansy, Senior Architect

Be prepared to say no. There are so many things to do, but you have to choose what you want to do. – Rosie Perez, Applied Exercise Science graduate student

Join different organizations. Take paddle people for example. It’s a great way to make friends. We are not just friends in this organization, but we are family.- Michael Dickerson, 2senior year in emergency management

Go to class, do your homework, and don’t worry about your GPA. Except, I guess, if you’re trying to go to the vet or medical school. Also benefit from an internship. Very few companies actually care about your grades, but virtually all companies care about your knowledge and experience before you graduate. – Colton Leu, Mechanical Engineering Senior

Get the All Sports Pass and catch as many sporting events as you can. You’ll miss it once you get out of college – Oklahoma State alumnus

The most important thing is to use opportunities offered by Oklahoma State for internships and lab positions to build your knowledge and experience before graduation. – Savanna Bojorquez, Psychology Junior

Please learn to study and learn what type of learner you are. – Teressa Brown, Junior in Pre-Medical Psychology and Pre-Medical Biology

Go to class, keep up with homework, and find organizations to connect with so you can make good friends. – Addy Epperson, Junior Animal Science and Agricultural Communications

I would recommend working in the library if I need a part time job. They work very well with busy student schedules and over thousands of scholarship dollars for their employees.- Jenna Lanham, Nutrition Junior

Stepping into a new environment like college can be very overwhelming, I know from personal experience, but there are so many resources and people on campus who want you to feel as comfortable as possible at home. USO. Nobody knows you need help unless you ask for it.- Chelsea Spearman, sophomore in secondary education

Build relationships with teachers early on. You will need it for letters of recommendation. Also, make friends with people in your classes so you can study with people and if you miss classes, you have someone to tell you what you missed. – Peyton Merrill, Psychology Junior

A hidden gem of on-campus dining is Country BBQ in Kerr-Drummond. It’s usually only open for lunch, but it’s definitely worth it. Also be sure to check out Taylors at Nancy Randolph Davis. Their menu changes every week and they have amazing dishes made by other students. – Lanie Varner, a junior in entrepreneurship and marketing

The most important thing to do is to balance your time. Whatever you want to do outside of class, make sure you have plenty of time for it all.- Lenard Sabio, Mechanical Engineering Junior

Don’t hurt yourself doing homework. If you know you can only complete 2 out of 3 missions, weigh your options and decide which one will hurt you less to give up. Your grade can handle it, and you can always chat with your professors before it’s due.- Bethany Mitchell, Junior Entomology

Make friends within your major early and maintain those connections beyond the classroom. Communication and friendships can last much longer than if you just talk to them during class. – Tyler Helm, an aerospace security junior

Call your parents from time to time. Both of you will get a lot out of it. – Tyler Brandes, Marketing Junior

So many things that would have bullied you in high school will make you the coolest person in college. Take the time to cultivate your personality and live authentically.- Elijah Longaberger, A 1st psych doctoral year

Make a connection with your hallmates as freshmen coming to live in the dorms. You will be living in your respective hall with the same people for a year, it makes things much easier when you have people next to you to talk to and leads to a much more comfortable living environment.- Madilyn Wilson, a junior in science pet store with a pre-veterinary option

Like someone who has just finished going through all the mess and excitement of the first year, you have to step out of your comfort zone. Don’t be afraid to do anything alone either. Whether it’s going to a sporting event or a campus event, or joining a club, just do it. Don’t be afraid to talk to your teachers or the kid sitting next to you in class, either. You don’t want to look back and regret an opportunity you missed.- Cheyenne Hampton, sophomore in Hospitality and Tourism Management

Prepare to have a lot of negative emotions as well as positive emotions. Being independent for the first time around, having more responsibilities and having more free time means having more failures than successes in the beginning. Look for healthy ways to release negative emotions. OSU is great because they offer free counseling and a mental health helpline. – Oklahoma State alumnus

Remember you are paying to be here and as such you should get what you pay for. That is, go tutoring if you don’t understand something and meet with your counselor and teachers when you need help. It is an investment that costs thousands of dollars, make sure every penny spent is well spent.- Thrse Madeleine Tankam, Biochemistry Junior

As a new semester approaches, the Cowboy family past and present welcomes the Class of 2026 to Oklahoma State’s ever-growing community.