Inside Hollywood’s Biggest Salaries: Tom Cruise Makes Over $100 Million, ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Takes in $1 Million Per Episode
Hollywood’s biggest movie stars are taking home big paychecks, with Tom Cruise being the highest-paid movie star, Will Smith ranks second, and Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” actors earn $1 million per episode.
With the latest version of “Top Gun: Maverick”, Cruise is expected to make more than $100 million from movie ticket sales in addition to his salary and the possible reduction in home entertainment rentals and streaming revenue, according to Variety.
Cruise, 60, who stars in and produces the sequel, is set to star in the the next two “Mission: Impossible” movieswhich sources estimate will make between $12 million and $14 million.
As the Hollywood star continues to dominate the film industry after more than four decades, “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to nearly $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office since the film premiered in May.
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” SURPASSES “TITANIC” AS PARAMOUNT PICTURES’ HIGHEST-GROWING NATIONAL FILM IN ITS INITIAL RELEASE
“Top Gun: Maverick” is now Paramount’s highest-grossing film worldwide and the first of Cruise’s films to cross the billion-dollar mark.
Will Smith follows the ‘Top Gun’ star as the second highest earner in Hollywood.
The ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ alum signed on to star in the action thriller ‘Emancipation’ for $35 million in June 2020.
The film release date for Smith’s next project with Apple has been pushed back to 2023 due to production delays.
The announcement followed soon after after Smith’s incident with Chris Rockwhen he stormed the stage at the Oscars and slapped the comedian for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness.
The ‘The Hancock’ star later resigned from the academy, and the organization banned Smith from attending the Oscars and other events for ten years.
Smith won an Oscar for ‘King Richard’ but has stayed out of the spotlight since the Oscars incident.
His biggest payday to date was for 2012’s “Men in Black 3,” which was rumored to earn him $100 million.
The popular Paramount Network series, “Yellowstone”, created by Taylor Sheridan, features some of the biggest stars who would bring in huge paychecks.
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner earns $1.3 million per episode, while Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, stars of Paramount’s ‘1923’ prequel + Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’, both earn $1 million per episode, Variety reported Wednesday.
Sylvester Stallone is also part of the $1 million per episode club for starring in Sheridan’s “Tulsa King.”
Other stars earning millions include Leonardo DiCaprio, who will receive $30 million to reunite with Martin Scorsese for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’
Netflix also plans to pay Chris Hemsworth $20 million for “Extraction 2,” while Millie Bobby Brown will earn $10 million for continuing her role in the sequel “Enola Holmes.”
Hollywood stars who also earned $20 million for their individual films include Denzel Washington in ‘Equalizer 3’, Vin Diesel in ‘Fast X’, Tom Hardy in ‘Venom 3’, Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker 2’ and Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in “Vive”.
For the highly anticipated next Barbie movie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will each earn $12.5 million. Steve Carell would receive the same amount for his role in “Minions: The Rise of Gru”.
