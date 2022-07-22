Entertainment
Inglewood marks progress on Intuit Dome, Hollywood Park’s newest ‘City of Champions’ crown jewel – Daily News
Inglewoods Intuit Dome, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers, celebrated a milestone this week when community leaders and media united at the construction site on Thursday, July 21 to mark the rapid pace of progress being made in the arena privately funded $1.8 billion that is expected to open in the fall of 2024. It’s just the latest landmark in the city, which has become a revived sports mecca in recent years.
The concrete frame of the 18,000-seat hoop paradise is now complete, which means workers will soon turn their attention to finishing the metal frame that will serve as the base of the wall, an area that the Clippers president said Steve Ballmer, will compare himself to the rabid student sections that are seen in crowds at prestigious college basketball programs across the country.
“It’s a real pleasure to be here today to welcome you to our house, our home,” Ballmer said before being interrupted by a plane flying over the “City of Champions”.
However, the sounds of passengers traveling to and for LAX are far from the only audible disturbance in the area. Just up the way construction trucks come to a screeching halt as they lift dirt on scattered lots within the park footprint.
At the same time, cranes constructing parking lots hang in the air, towering over local neighborhoods rich in lavenderrias, mercados and other cultural highlights typically found in the predominantly Latino town of Inglewood.
Beyond the intersection of Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, however, a wave of change that will likely engulf the surrounding area looms on the horizon.
Giant white signs and Hollywood Park advertisements promoting WWE Wrestlemania – Roman Reigns and other scripted sports stars will bring the two-night event to Sofi Stadium on April 1-2 – greet visitors throughout along the boulevard.
Freshly painted murals by local artists, an ever-bustling casino, and soon-to-be-sustainable buses are also easily spotted lining the streets from the Intuit Domes construction site.
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said in an interview hours before he and members of the Clippers organization don helmets and fluorescent vests at the site that the additions are all part of a vision to make Inglewood a sports, entertainment and retail mecca. .
This is all a very well thought out innovation plan. And it’s not just about sports, it’s a project for the city, and that’s exactly what it will benefit from, Butts added, pointing to upcoming attractions like the 2028 World Cup and Olympics. .
In the more immediate future, the national spotlight is set to return to Inglewood when it hosts the 2023 College Football National Championship game.
Beyond the big games, Hollywood Parks’ 890,000 square foot retail area will be surrounded by creative office space, sophisticated residences and public parks. All of this won’t be too far from where Butts stood Thursday in front of dozens of people who all helped make the dream possible.
Behind it – nearly 35 feet deep – was Center Court and the future site of the teams’ training center and trade offices.
The Plaza, an 80,000-square-foot outdoor space with bars and restaurants that will be anchored by a full-size regulation basketball court featuring a keytokey extending screen, is also in development, according to Butts.
And although there were delays in securing land for the area, largely due to a legal dispute with the former owners of the nearby revitalized Kia Forum, the fight ended when the Clippers owner , Steve Ballmer, bought the iconic concert hall for $400 million.
Now, many believe moving the Clippers south will pay dividends.
Especially since it will allow the Clippers to finally have a say in their schedule, a far cry from their current situation at the Crypto.com Arena where, they are prioritized behind the NBA Lakers and other important acts. performing in downtown Los Angeles.
Ballmer echoed the belief that the dome will soon become the talk of the town thanks in part to its location along Century Boulevard near Prairie Avenue, across from the already iconic $5 billion SoFi Stadium, home to the Rams, the Chargers, the best tours. and Super Bowl LVI (won by the hometown Rams, who were coincidentally due to receive their championship rings later Thursday in a private ceremony).
The only problem, he said from the pulpit on Thursday, is having to wait impatiently for it all to be over.
But having been to the area in 1992, Butts remembers Inglewood before the glitz and glamor of Hollywood Park found itself in an area that faced increasing crime and a number of economic problems.
As a result, he has a bit more patience with the building process than some of his peers.
Butts joked with Ballmer and Media at the Dome site on Thursday that the area was once comparable to Illinois Avenue or another property you’d see in an early game of a Monopoly board game.
Now, with Sofi and the Intuit Dome, Butts said, comparing Inglewood to one of the most treasured properties in one of America’s favorite games, we are officially Park Place and Boardwalk.
