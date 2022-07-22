The former Marvel actor criticizes the diversity of the MCU





Diversity in mainstream media has been a hot topic lately, especially in the last few years. While mega-franchises like Star Wars and the MCU have made strides towards better on-screen representation, a contingent of fans haven’t reacted as favorably to the change, calling Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm “woke” for the move. This uproar has prompted many stars to use their own platforms in defiance of these critical members of the public, calling out racist, sexist and generally hateful comments. These public statements of solidarity with diversity in Hollywood have become commonplace for some of the biggest names in the industry, with Ewan McGregor, Kumail Nanjiani and Oscar Isaac being just a few of the stars standing up to these internet bullies. But that’s just the beginning, because – although the studios are taking small steps in the right direction – they still have a long way to go. Jessica Alba challenges Marvel Studios wonder Talk with Glamor United Kingdom,The Fantastic FourStar Jessica Alba has criticized the level of diversity seen in the MCU. Alba thought back on her arrival in the Marvel Universe in 2005, saying she was“one of the few [diverse characters] at the time.”She went on to describe modern cinema, saying that despite some advances, the MCU and mainstream entertainment are“always pretty Caucasian:” Even if you watch the Marvel movies, that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s kind of the family genre, it’s still pretty Caucasian. The actress said she thought “it is important for [people]see the world on screen”reflect“the world they are in:” “I just think more for the young people who are coming in, who are going to be our future leaders, it’s important for them to see the world on screen, or in stories, in the dreams that we create as artists; that reflects the world they are in.” Better and better, but still not there The issue of diversity is a tough one in Hollywood. As progress is made with projects likeBlack Panther,Shang Chi,andMrs Marvel,there is still a lot of work to be done to represent different types of people in these multi-million dollar productions. And some will wonder “why does this effort have to be made by companies like Marveland DC?” Well, right now, comic book movies are the greatest form of entertainment in the world. These are billion dollar products with millions of people sitting in theaters to see each new super powerful release. This means that if real change needs to be made, these types of projects could be the ones that will make it happen. If true inclusion both onscreen and in the real world were to eventually occur, it’s normalizing those differences in, say, a Marvel movie that could make the difference. Everyone deserves to have that moment when they stare at the screen and see themselves saving the day. Regardless of race, religion, sexuality or gender identity, all stories should be told and everyone deserves to feel accepted. As mentioned above, yes, Marvel has made progress towards better diversity, but there’s still room for improvement in this area.

