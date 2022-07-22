New “Nope” and Jordan Peele Funko POP! at Universal Studios Hollywood





‘Nope’ Jupiter’s Claim Set Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood with the film releasing on July 22. Now, “Nope” clothing and a Jordan Peele Funko POP! are available in the park. “Nope” is director Jordan Peele’s latest horror film. We found the product at the Universal Studio Store in the Upper Lot. Jordan Peele Funko POP! – $20 This figure features Jordan Peele in a Monkeypaw Productions cap, dark glasses, black jacket and jeans. On the back of the box is a photo of Peele wearing a similar Funko outfit. Golden Jupiter Claim T-Shirt – $27 This yellow t-shirt reads, “I panted for gold at Jupiter’s Claim and all I got was this t-shirt.” In “No,” Jupiter’s Claim is a Wild West-inspired tourist trap. The town’s cowboy mascot is depicted on the shirt with a cart full of gold. Star Lasso Experience Tee – $27 This green t-shirt is strangely available in two different shades. Small size shirts are light green and medium and larger sizes are dark green. For more information on booking your next trip with our official sponsor travel agent, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.voyage. The t-shirt says “I have signed up for the Star Lasso Experience”. A lasso surrounds the words and wraps around the silhouette of a horse. Jupiter’s Claim Presents Tee – $27 This black shirt reads “The Star Lasso Experience” on the left chest. The lettering is bright green. The back looks like a poster, reading “Jupiter Claim Presents Star Lasso Experience.” A green horse is in the center, surrounded by stars and stripes. At the bottom it says “Friday September 9 at 5pm” and “Don’t miss it! Present this flyer at the entrance for free entry. Are you excited to see “Nope” and visit Universal Studios Hollywood set? Let us know in the comments! For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today at Twitter, Facebookand instagram. For Disney Parks news, visit WDWNT. Related

