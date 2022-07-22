Ranbir Kapoor aims to give Bollywood’s Best Opener 2022!





It’s Shamshera’s box office day and probably the longest night for all Ranbir Kapoor fans. When your favorite star returns to the big screen after 4 long years, the eve of the release of his next film can prove to be the real test not only for him but also for the fans. Well, Ranbir’s last movie was kind of an exception considering the size of the movie for factors other than it being a “Ranbir Kapoor movie”. Sanju made the monumental figure of 34,000,000,000 the first day and continued to create a story for Ranbir. Shamshera plays on a completely different tangent. Yash Raj Films had cleverly announced Shamshera a month before Ranbir Kapoor’s huge hit Sanju in 2018. So with Ranbir, even that movie has gone through 4 long years to finally be translated into visuals on the big screen. It comes out in the middle of the whole “Boycott Bollywood” phase, which shouldn’t affect much if it’s a good movie. Movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have proven that good content (or controversy) can still work even if it comes from Bollywood. Shamshera’s box office numbers would really reflect Ranbir Kapoor’s star power here, because YRF is banking on that. As for Day 1 of the Shamshera box office, advance booking seems to be picking up slowly and steadily, which is always a good sign for any movie. The walk-ins would play a major role, as this is a mass-centric film targeting inner belts across the country. As of now, the film seems to open the cash counters by collecting somewhere in the range of 13-15 crores. As we recently reported, hitting the 15 crore mark would make Shamshera Bollywood’s best opener this year, but is that really enough? Could Shamshera cross the 200 crore mark with this opening? More box office talk and analysis on the film, coming soon, stay tuned! Must Read: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor on JugJugg Jeeyo 2 with Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: I made an unforgettable movie with my mother Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

