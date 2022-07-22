



Blues singer Shonka Dukureh, who recently starred in Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvisis dead, The Tennessian reports. Nashville police say Dukureh, who played influential singer Big Mama Thornton in Luhrmann’s film, was found in the bedroom of the apartment she shared with her two children. Dukureh was 44 years old. According to the Dukureh website, she was first educated as a primary school teacher before getting into music. (By THRshe continued to work with children through after-school and summer programs while pursuing her performing career.) Elvis was his first film, after several years working as session music with a number of artists including Jamie Liddell and Nick Cave. She played Thornton in Luhrmann’s film and also appeared on the sound of the filmtrack, singing the Hound Dog version which inspired Austin Butlers Elvis to start performing the song himself. In addition to his appearance in ElvisDukureh also appeared in a recent music video for Doja Cat, and was preparing to release her debut album, The Lady sings the blues. In an interview about the film, Dukureh said of Thornton, [Big Mama Thornton] was really raw with what she did and very honest and truthful and [made] the music as she felt it. And I could totally identify with thatI was very conscious and I really wanted to be intentional to make sure that I respected, respected her, respected her legacy, respected her spirit, respected everything she brought to the music and understood that I could do it because she had done it and laid that foundation. No cause of death is known, although Nashville Metro Police reported no foul play was suspected. Nashville Mayor John Cooper praised to Dukureh on social media today, paying tribute to her career as both an educator and a performer.

