Beloved TV actor Pat John dies at 69





Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, is dead. He was 69 years old. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim on the show for most of its run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons. John died at the home of a relative in his hometown of Sechelt, British Columbia, reports the Coast Journalist. Her co-star Jackson Davies told the Canadian Press John has suffered from health problems in recent years. Davies praised John for his natural acting ability, which helped him play one of the first roles of an Indigenous character in a modern setting on Canadian television. Pat John passed away yesterday at noon. He played Jesse on The Beachcombers throughout the series from 1972 to 1990, as well as The New Beachcombers. pic.twitter.com/AeUr81Ce2H — Ehx Canadian History (Craig Baird) (@CraigBaird) July 14, 2022 “I don’t think we ever thought, ‘Oh, we’re making a statement here,’ or maybe I was being too naïve,” Davies said last week. “It was a show about this kid who happened to be native and he ended up getting a partnership with this Greek immigrant…and being a log scavenger.” The Beachcombers debuted on CBC Television in October 1972 and ended in December 1990 after 19 seasons and over 380 episodes. The show centered on the relationship between Nick Adonidas (Bruno Gerussi), a Greek-Canadian log salvager, and Jesse Jim (Paul), who was traveling on a logging tug along the Vancouver coast. The Beachcombers aired on PBS in the United States and around the world, making Paul and Gerussi international stars. Gerussi died in 1995. After The Beachcombers finished, Paul started fishing and harvesting clams. His only other acting role came in 2002 for The new Beachcombers, in which he made a brief appearance. However, Paul stayed in touch with his colleagues. “We talked most weeks,” Davies told the Coast Journalist. “I’m so glad we always ended our discussions with ‘I love you, PJ’, ‘I love you, Jackson.’ We grew closer over the years. The road wasn’t always easy for Pat, but he never once complained. And in the end, there was an incredible peace within him. Davies, who played RCMP Constable John Constable on The Beachcomberssay it Coast Journalist he wished Paul had a better sense of the impact he was having on young children who watched the show. “I don’t think Pat realized what his impact was on a generation of kids,” Davies said. “I’m not just talking about native kids. There are kids all over the world who looked up to him. He probably didn’t realize how important he was. For a lot of non-natives, it was the first time that “They saw someone Indigenous living in the community. He wasn’t one of the ‘bad guys’ on the outside.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://popculture.com/tv-shows/news/beachcombers-actor-pat-john-dead-69/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos