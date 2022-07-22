Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Beverly Hills Mansion: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Shutterstock Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have found the house of their dreams! The newlyweds bought a huge Beverly Hills estate that once sold for $60 million per TMZ, although it’s unclear what Ben, 49, and Jen, 52, actually paid. Notably, neither party confirmed the purchase, but one of J.Lo’s luxury cars was seen outside the property when moving trucks were present. More about Ben Affleck The house once belonged to the actor Danny DeVito and Mariah Careys ex-fiancé James Packer, and includes all the resort-like amenities one could need on its 29,000 square feet. Beyond the seven bedrooms they will certainly need for his three children Purple16, Seraphine13 and samuel10 years old and her twins emma and Max14, there is also a cinema room, a wine cellar, an entertainment room and a huge swimming pool. Beyond that, the house has a full barbershop and glamorous room perfect for Jens’ team, and a gym for the duo to work out. It looks like Bennifer will also be able to accommodate plenty of guests, as the property has actual guesthouses. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Timeline: From Engagement to Split, Reunion and Marriage The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, three months after getting re-engaged. The intimate wedding was a surprise, but in the end, Jennifer said that was exactly what the couple wanted in her. On the JLo newsletter. We barely got to the little white wedding chapel at midnight, Jennifer wrote in the moving letter. They graciously stayed open late for a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, obviously once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show up, it cost extra and he was in bed), she also added. Since their romantic reunion in April 2021, Ben and Jen have been actively house hunting but are often spotted at each other’s residences (hers is in Pacific Palisades, while Jen owns a home in Bel-Air). Source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the couple wanted a home to raise their children together in April. Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez as a bride: all the times she wore a wedding dress in the movies Jen has a big family, so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and accommodate company, the insider also said. She is also looking for plenty of space for all her children to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge swimming pool, walk-in closets, etc.

