Comic-Con is back with a bang with costumes, crowds and more | Entertainment





SAN DIEGO (AP) The pop culture extravaganza that is Comic-Con International is back to its old extravaganza. Stars, cosplayers and hordes of fans fill the San Diego Convention Center in force for the first time since 2019. Here’s a look at this year’s version of the four-day festival. COMIC-CROWDS The pandemic necessitated virtual versions of Comic-Con over the summers of 2020 and 2021, and a scaled-down in-person version in November, but neither was like the usual spectacle, with fans of all things geek descending from all over the world and arena-sized panels on movies and TV shows that look like sporting events. It’s unclear whether the convention will draw the roughly 135,000 people who flooded San Diego before the pandemic. But when the doors of the Convention Center opened for Wednesday’s preview night, fans poured in, assailing the floor. As required, almost all wore masks of the protective type, not the super-villain type, although there were plenty of those too and the excitement amidst the crowd was palpable. People also read… “Everybody’s just been locked down for a while and they’ve been anticipating this,” said Dinh Truong, 34, who came to Comic-Con for the second time from his hometown of Minneapolis. “It’s good to see everyone in the same atmosphere. I can’t wait to see the program, to see what’s going on, to see everyone cosplay and stuff, and to get back to what we were before.” Much larger crowds are expected on Thursday, when events begin in earnest. COMIC-COSPLAY Chances are no one missed the in-person convention more than captains, queens, and cosplay connoisseurs. Comic-Con is their Met Gala, and no outfit is too elaborate. Lorelei McKelvey, 54, originally from San Diego but now living in Yokosuka, Japan, was dressed as Captain Carter, Captain America’s British counterpart from World War II. “I had to make one that I could authentically replicate,” McKelvey said. “I went and did my research and found out what genuine British officer leathers were worn in WWII, and found manufacturers to make those leathers.” She walked the floor of the Convention Center in as real-looking officer cavalry boots and Royal Air Force gauntlets, and carried a 5-pound steel shield. McKelvey came to Comic-Con and worked a booth for 20 straight years. It’s her first time as a cosplayer and second time as a trans woman, and she’s thrilled to reunite with the cherished friends she’s made here. “My last convention is the first time they see me as Lorelei,” McKelvey said. “It’s the first time they see me four years later and see how much I’ve grown since then.” Others roamed the halls on Wednesday as “Star Wars” Stormtroopers, The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman and Sailor Moon. Chuckie from “Child’s Play” popped out of a cosplayer’s stomach. UPCOMING COMIC ATTRACTIONS Comic-Con does most of its news as a venue to show trailers and footage of upcoming movies and TV shows during star-studded mega-panels held in Hall H, which seats some 6,000 people. Panels announced include Warner Bros. and DC Universe’s “Black Adam.” It will include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who plays the titular antihero, director Jaume Collet-Serra, and stars playing Hawkman, Dr. Fate and other members of the Justice Society. “Get ready, cause the hype is real,” Johnson said in pro-wrestler promo mode on Instagram earlier this month. “Guess who’s coming to town, the most electrifying man in the entire DC Universe.” Warner Bros. will also provide a preview of “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”. Marvel may be holding back its best material for Disney’s upcoming D23 Expo, but is expected to tease its upcoming movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the Disney+ TV series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” A pair of highly anticipated fantasy prequels will also give fans a taste of their worlds. A new trailer was released Wednesday ahead of an HBO Max panel that will show the “Game of Thrones” spin-off “House of the Dragon,” which is set 200 years before the original series. Amazon travels back 2,000 years in time for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” a story of the emergence of evil among the elves long before Frodo and Bilbo walked Middle-earth. This year, their panel comes 21 years after director Peter Jackson presented footage from the first of the original films at Comic-Con. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyjournalonline.com/entertainment/comic-con-returns-in-full-force-with-costumes-crowds-and-more/article_eef62555-28b7-50c3-8a2b-ec9010647b92.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos