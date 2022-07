Alcohol doped by strangers, says actor detained for drug use | Latest India News

City Police have issued a notice to actor Siddhanth Kapoor asking him to appear before Ulsoor Police as part of their investigation into a case against him for alleged drug use. Deputy Police Commissioner (East) Bheemashankar S Guled said in the notice served on Tuesday that the actor was asked to appear before investigators within seven days. Son of popular actor Shakti Kapoor, Siddhanth was arrested for drug use on June 12. Five people, including Siddhanth, have been arrested for drug use after Ulsoor Police raided a town hall on a tip-off. In a drug test conducted, Siddhanth tested positive. During the medical test, the actor was found to have used cocaine and marijuana. However, during questioning, he claimed that someone spiked his drink. He told our team that while he was DJing at the party, someone gave him a drink and a cigarette. He claims he did not know they contained drugs, said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named. The officer said Siddhanth would be asked to identify who gave him the drugs during the party, by going through CCTV footage recovered from the hotel. Police said they also recovered data from Siddhanth’s mobile phone, which was seized during the raid and needed clarification from him on the matter. Following the actors’ arrest, Subramanyeswara Rao, East Bengaluru’s Extra Police Commissioner, who was overseeing the division, said the five were arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotics Act 1985 and psychotropic substances which deals with the consumption of narcotics; however, the investigation focused on drug suppliers. Siddhanth Kapoor is also an actor who portrayed the character of Chintu Dedha in the 2020 web series Bhaukaal. He has also starred in several movies, such as Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, Haseena Parkar, Chehre, etc. He has also worked as an assistant director in films like Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyya and Dhol. Siddhanth’s sister Shraddha was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in the case of the death of Sushant Singh Rajputs for alleged drug possession. However, nothing substantial has been proven. Police had uncovered drug abuse in a section of Kannada’s film industry in 2020. They then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and Minister Jeevaraj Alvas’ former son Aditya Alva.

