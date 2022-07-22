Singer Ghazal Bhupinder Singh’s final farewell is over, no big Bollywood faces seen!





Seeing the people who have reached the peace meeting of singer Bhupinder Singh, who has left the world of music as well as this world, he was again convinced that everyone is the companion of fame in Mayanagari Mumbai. Not a single current star of the music world has been seen in her memory. If seen, only companions of Bhupinder Singh who have supported him for years. They were a companion in happiness and sorrow and remembered him with moist eyes even at his prayer meeting. Musicians Uttam Singh, singers Roop Kumar Rathod, Sonali Rathod, Rekha Bhardwaj, Arvinder Singh, Sudesh Bhosle and Jaswant Singh pay homage to departed soul at Char Bangla Gurdwara in Andheri, Mumbai during memorial prayer meeting of the late singer Bhupinder Singh. , Pankaj Udhas, Sudesh Bhosale and Shailendra Singh represented the world of music. No desktop jumbo jets from major music companies like T Series, HMV, Tips, Venus, Sony Music or Zee Music were seen here. No big star went to the singer’s farewell To represent Hindi Cinema, only people like Sonu Nigam, Poonam Dhillon, Harshita Kashyap, Rakesh Bedi, Siddharth Kak, Tiku Talsania, Director Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Sharma, Shashi Ranjan, Ashok Pandit were present here. Neither a big star came nor a big director of the current era. In memory of Bhupinder Singh, these people shared their stories. The music star who left the world prayed for Bhupinder’s soul peace and understood that it was the ultimate truth of life. It was a very sad moment for Bhupinder Singh’s wife Mithali Singh and his son Amardeep Singh. Musician Uttam Singh arrived on time and stayed long after the prayer meeting was over. Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonali Rathod arrived and left after just 10 minutes. Poonam Dhillon and Rekha Bhardwaj have long been seen consoling Mithali. Major film production companies were within a 4-5 km radius, instead no one came In the Char Bungalow Gurdwara where this prayer meeting was held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Shabad Kirtan and Gurbani continued during this time. This program was organized in such a place, within a radius of four to five km there are offices of all major Hindi movie stars, singers, musicians and all major film production companies. But the magic of Mayanagari, which greets the rising sun, only appears on those occasions when a marginalized star leaves the world and only a few people arrive for its last journey or prayer meeting.

