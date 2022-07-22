As ‘Liger’ Trailer Releases, Vijay Deverakonda Seeks To End Bollywood-South Divide





As the trailer for his first pan-Indian film ‘Liger’ was released here on Thursday, Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda said it’s high time we stopped differentiating between South Indian films and Bollywood.

Interacting with the media, Vijay said, “Acting in a Hindi film is a dream come true for me because I love telling stories. Nothing is more exciting than telling a story on a huge canvas to a vast audience we have in Hindi. I consider this a personal dream come true.” The actor was present alongside the directors of the film Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Anil Thadani, Ananya Pandey, Charmy Kaur among others. When asked about the concept of a crossover that his character in the film is between a tiger and a lion, is similar to the energy and support of the crossover collaboration between Bollywood and South Indian film industry, Vijay shared his thoughts on the matter. “Honestly, I’m looking forward to the day when we stop calling and differentiating South Indian and North Indian film industry, and instead we call it an Indian film industry and we are Indian actors, instead of a South Indian actor working in Bollywood.” “In the past, there were so many southern technicians who also worked in Hindi cinema. We had southern talents, say, for example, Anil Kapoor sir started his career with a southern film, and we have Sridevi ji who also moved from the south and became a superstar in Hindi cinema. “It’s always been an industry where people work and trade has taken place. Now it’s noisy, we’re screening more…the whole country is watching in theaters because of the way we release a movie now. “ “And yes, I would also like to take a moment to thank Ranveer Singh for supporting our film, for coming here and showing his love.” Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Tollywood hitmaker Puri Jagannath, “Liger” also features Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. It will hit theaters on August 25. [With Inputs From IANS]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/art-entertainment/at-liger-trailer-release-vijay-deverakonda-seeks-end-to-bollywood-south-divide-news-211127 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos