Vijay Deverakonda says film industry north and south have always worked together: ‘It’s just noisy now’





Actor Vijay Deverakonda is set to make his Bollywood debut with liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. At the massive film’s trailer launch event, Vijay spoke about the film, calling it a dream come true.

When asked by a reporter if his entry into Hindi films was a boon to Bollywood or if his presence would work as a boon to the southern industry, he replied, “I see it as if I could live a dream. A personal dream in my career. Vijay Deverakonda further stated that he would not have had a greater opportunity than the pan-Indian film Liger. “I love telling stories and I love telling them to huge audiences and huge auditoriums. What an auditorium bigger than India, so I just see it as a personal dream and ambition coming to life. Check out some photos from the Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday at the Liger trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar co-produced Liger. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh shook a leg with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday at the Liger trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor also touched on the North-South divide which has become a hot topic of conversation. “The actresses worked in the south. Anil Kapoor sir got his start in the south. Directors have made films in the North. Sridevi maam has been a southern actor. Now that’s noisy, but the industry has always worked with each other. It’s just that now we’re making movies that the whole country is watching and it’s time for that to happen,” he shared. Deverakonda added, “I look forward to the day when it will no longer be called north and south but Indian cinema and Indian actors. This is where we need to turn. » Liger hits theaters on August 25.

