



(Getty Images for DIFF) Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood most colorful actors, denounced the haters who criticize him for his fluid fashion style. In a new interview with paper magazinesthe 37-year-old actor has made it clear that he doesn’t care what people think of the way he dresses. I work hard, Singh told the magazine. I want to wear beautiful shit. Eat my fucking ass, I’ll wear some nice shit. I break my balls, I work 20 hours a day. I’m not complaining, I’m just too happy and too grateful, but I’m going to screw the hell up. I’ll buy Gucci, I’ll wear it from head to toe. Anyone who judges me can eat my fucking ass. Singh was constantly judged by Indian Bollywood fans for wearing unconventional and flamboyant outfits. An example of when he received a lot of negative comments about his style was when he was promoting his 2022 movie Jayeshbhai Jordar. The actor donned unparalleled and colorful outfits throughout the promotional tour which did not sit well with some of the Indian audience. Singh is also one of the few actors in the industry to have posed completely naked on the cover of a magazine. When asked if he felt nervous about stripping down for the cover, the Bajirao Mastani star said: It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been fucking naked. (AFP via Getty Images) You can see my fucking soul. How naked is it? It is to be really naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t care. It’s just that they become uncomfortable. Singh’s nude photoshoot drew mixed reactions from his fans, with some appreciating him for being comfortable in his own skin, and others calling him out for setting a bad example for the younger generation . I’m sorry but I really didn’t want to see Ranveer Singh naked, one person wrote. Another person added: Wtf, I just saw ????? Why is Ranveer Singh nude all over the internet??? His clothes weren’t enough to torture the eyes??? One person wrote: Yall complained about Ranveer Singh’s clothes. You deserve to see it without them now. Everything depends on you ! The story continues However, one supporting fan wrote: He is such a handsome man, truly someone so confident can do it. I love this man so much, added another. Singh is famous for his roles in films such as Ram Leela, Padmavaat, 83 years old, and Ravine boy.

