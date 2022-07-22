PVR faces risk of poor performance of Bollywood movies

Connect with us

Multiplex chain PVR Ltd reported a strong performance in the June quarter (Q1FY23) with its Profit After Tax (PAT) and Ebitda turning positive. Ebitda is earnings before interest, amortization and depreciation.

After adjusting for the impact of the new accounting system IND-AS 116 – Leases, consolidated EBITDA and PAT amount to 208 crores and 68 crore respectively, in Q1FY23 compared to a loss of 110 crores and 142 crore for Q1FY22.

Recovering attendance and a strong movie pipeline pushed the company’s average ticket price up to 250 and per capita expenditure on food and beverages of 134 at an all-time high in Q1FY23. Company management expects the full resumption of attendance to take another six months.

Its stellar earnings performance was also boosted by positive spinoffs from films such as KGF 2 and RRR, among others. The company opened 14 new screens in the June quarter and aims to add 125 by the end of FY23. These capital expenditures will be funded internally, management said.

Shares of the company rose 2.5% on the National Stock Exchange in Friday’s first trades.

On the other hand, its high-margin ad revenue remained moderate at 68% of pre-covid levels. Management says major advertisers in industries such as FMCG and other multinationals have yet to increase ad spend, so it expects ad revenue to fully recover by Q4FY23. .

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd analysts expect the company’s business to normalize by FY23, with Ebitda rising 14% from FY20 levels. “The rich valuation it has historically commanded could contract, given slower growth than before and the risk posed by OTT players,” the national brokerage added.

The poor performance of Bollywood films is also seen as a potential drag on the company’s collection trajectory. “With Bollywood still failing to live up to its past glory, it has been regional and Hollywood films that have helped the industry deliver record box office collections. However, we believe the success of content Bollywood films are needed to maintain and surpass these collections as regional films have been sporadic,” said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Apart from its earnings, another important development investors are watching is its merger with Inox Leisure Ltd. The company’s management told analysts the merger is on track and has received stock exchange and market regulator approval. Also, he would seek a nod from the National Company Law Tribunal in two to three weeks, which should be dealt with by 4QFY23.

