Entertainment
Tanushree Dutta Accuses ‘Bollywood Mafia’ of Harassment and Threats
Former Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has made shocking revelations about harassment and death threats from the Bollywood mafia, in a lengthy Instagram post.
The ‘go’ the celeb – who made headlines in 2018 when she revealed her ordeal of sexual harassment at the hands of several well-known Bollywood celebrities – took to her account on the photo and video sharing app and accused the Bollywood mafia to sabotage her career after she joined the “Me Too” movement.
In a lengthy Instagram note, Dutta wrote, “Congratulations to everyone who has managed to rise above the bullying and career sabotaging tactics of the Bollywood Mafia. I myself have been a victim of this Bollywood mafia lately trying to sabotage my movie prospects.
The actor maintained that although she was unaware of it, she speculated that it could be due to the “Me Too” movement.
In the following post, Tanushree Dutta asked for help saying she was being “harassed and targeted”. “First it was my Bollywood work that was sabotaged last year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with drugs and steroids that caused all sorts of serious health issues, then when i escaped to Ujjain in May, my vehicle brakes were impaired twice and accident,” she claimed. “I narrowly escaped death and came back to Mumbai after 40 days to return to normal life and work. Now some weird and disgusting stuff in my building outside my apartment.
Dutta further reassured her fans that she will not “commit suicide” or leave out of fear. “I’m here to stay and resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before!”
“This is serious mental, physical and psychological harassment. What kind of place is this where young boys and girls can be bullied and killed for standing up to injustice? she ended up questioning.
