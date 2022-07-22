Bollywood Parrots Nagpur’s Revisionist Agenda, Says Swara Bhaskar | Entertainment News





Bollywood films have started serving the Hindutva project, actor Swara Bhaskar said in Kochi on Thursday. She said there is a visible tendency of Hindi films to repeat the Nagpur revisionist project. Nagpur is the seat of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bhaskar, a vocal critic of communal forces and authoritarian tendencies in the country, was delivering the sixth Dr. TK Ramachandran Memorial Lecture at TDM Hall. The central government finally understood the power of Bollywood and they acted very smartly and quickly with a variety of changes in rules and laws. It grants patronage to certain types of films and filmmakers. Their followers have also invested money in certain types of films so that Hindi language cinematic art can start serving the Hindutva project. This is literally what happens. You see any historical film made in Bollywood and realize that the script repeats the Nagpur revisionist project, Bhaskar said. She spoke at length about the influential power of art and why the state tries to control it. I realized that art has the power to transform. Good art, thought-provoking art, can create empathy. It has the power to do what the intellect cannot do. A moving story touches your heart. It doesn’t go through your brain. Around the world, authoritarian states feared free art and controlled it, she said. Any successful authoritarian state could only stay in power for long by controlling the emotions of the population. We are in the midst of such a successful experience in India today. That we understand the power and the dangers of art and the artist, I can assure you that the state understands. This is how the use of propaganda in art begins, she added. Bhaskar, whose filmography includes Tanu marries Manu, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Marriagestated that a performer must empathize with the characters they play. I am an actor. My job is to support stories that involve people around me. I must become the people. All artists must become the people. How can an actor in India play a Muslim character without considering the implications of the CAA amendment and the NRC’s minority plan, she asked. She also opened up about the cyberbullying she faces daily from right-wing trolls. In his opening remarks, writer NS Madhavan remembered Dr. TK Ramachandran as a public intellectual, lecturer, author, educator and cultural critic. Ramachandran is also the one who realized the threat of religious majoritarianism at an earlier stage, he said.

