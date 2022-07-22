Southern Invasion: How South Indian cinema took over Bollywood – BusinessToday





When the packed house of a high-end Mumbai multiplex rises, cheers and whistles during a climactic action sequence in a Hindi-dubbed Telugu blockbuster, you know something is fundamentally changing. The SS Rajamouli leadership, RRR, the film in question here, is one of a series of South Indian films that have taken the box office by storm, changing the basic tenets of success in Indian cinema. The Hindi film industry, with its renowned production houses, megastars and marketing prowess, is proving to be a weak competitor to the southern juggernaut. Case in point: A report by CII South Media & Entertainment indicates that 62% of all India’s box office film collections in 2021 came from South Indian films. And this trend is growing. According to estimates, KGF: Chapter 2, the Kannada action movie, earned Rs 435 crore in its Hindi dubbed version, while the dubbed versions of RRR and Pushpa: the rise, part 1 raked in Rs 265 crore and Rs 106 crore, respectively. Bollywood, which has been catching multiplex audiences for the past few years, has seen the single-screen audience that makes up the bulk of Indian moviegoers rushing to cinemas across the country to watch these South Indian action films. In this special issue of Business of Entertainment, Vidya S. and Prerna Lidhoo’s coverage looks at the economics of the South Indian cinematic tsunami that threatens to upend the conventional mathematics of cinema. South Indian producers are bringing in super-smart marketing brains and even conducting pre-production audience taste surveys to understand what moviegoers want to watch as entertainment preferences irrevocably shift post-pandemic. But this question has much, much more than movies. We decode the OTT boom and the boost of streaming platforms obtained thanks to confinement. Sohini Mitter examines how the sports streaming space will witness fierce competition between Disney+ Hotstar, who recently lost the digital rights to the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, and Mukesh Ambanis Viacom18, who won those rights for India by coughing up Rs 23,758 crore for a period of five years. It also tells you the fascinating story of the rise of casual gaming, as the 450 million casual gamers make it a whopping 15,000 crore market. We’ve got all of that, and more, in this comprehensive set of stories. This issue also contains an in-depth analysis by Arnab Dutta on how the Indian branch of Swiss food leader Nestls, led by Suresh Narayanan, is shaping its avatar 2.0, with a detailed plan to expand into the highly competitive and value conscious. That aside, Binu Paul examines the challenges facing BYJUS, the world’s most beloved edtech startup, as it grapples with bleeding subsidiaries and the funding winter. It will be interesting to watch how legendary entrepreneur Byju Raveendran navigates this phase.

