Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, dies at 61





Hollywood is in mourning because it lost one of its own. According The Hollywood Reporter, Kersey askedwho was the founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival and the trade publication Black Talent News past away on Monday from cardiac arrest. She was 61 years old. His sister, Lisa M. Kersey confirmed the sad news on his Facebook page. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my sister-in-law, Tanya Monique Kersey. My sister passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones last night 07/18/2022. As many of you know, my sister has been struggling with multiple health issues for many years. She was a fighter and fought a long, hard battle with dignity and grace. Although she will be greatly missed, we find comfort in the fact that she is no longer in pain and is now at perfect peace with my mother and father. Kersey died at a hospital in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., according to her daughter, Monique. Kersey was born in New York on March 22, 1961. She attended Douglass College at Rutgers University in the early 1980s, earning a degree in sociology and political science. After modeling at an early age, she transitioned into an acting career. After moving to Hollywood, Kersey was able to land small roles in soap operas All my children, search tomorrow and Guiding light. She then published the 1991 book Black State of the Arts: A Guide to Developing a Successful Career as a Black Performing Artist. In 1994, she launched the entertainment trade publication black talent news, which has become a useful source of information for artists. The magazine lasted until 2008. Kersey then launched the Hollywood Black Film Festival in 1998. The event, which was called the “Black Sundance” in its early days, celebrates black cinema by bringing together established talent and up-and-coming independent creators. The HBFF has screened over 1,000 independent films from the United States and 25 other countries. Although there hasn’t been one since 2018, Monique said she and her sister, Brittany, hope to bring the Hollywood Black Film Festival back next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackenterprise.com/tanya-kersey-dies-hollywood-black-film-festival-founder-was-61/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos