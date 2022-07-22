BIPOC Artists Wanted for Fresh Paint New Year’s Mural Contest | Culture & Leisure





OKLAHOMA CITY – Arts Council Oklahoma City is seeking talented artists from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color community to participate in the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project. In partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Fresh Paint Mural Project will connect five local BIPOC artists with leading art mentors in the Oklahoma City area. These artists will collaborate with the mentors to create an 8′ x 8′ mural. The muralist with the most public votes will receive a prize. All muralists can keep their creations once they are completed. “ACOKC is honored to partner with the Oklahoma City Thunder again for the Fresh Paint Mural project. Oklahoma City is full of talented young artists who are just waiting for the opportunity to take their work to the next level. We hope that this project will be able to open those doors and shine a light on the exceptional art being created in our community,” said Alyssa Flesher, Director of ACOKC Projects. The contest is open to anyone in the Oklahoma City metro area between the ages of 18 and 25. All participants must belong to the BIPOC community. “OKC is diverse and Fresh Paint is an opportunity to celebrate how unique we are as a community. We are thrilled to partner with OKC Thunder to showcase the work of local BIPOC artists whose artistic endeavors represent not a singular voice, but the beauty in the diversity of our community,” said Angela Cozby, Executive Director of ACOKC. Work on the murals will be done at the OKC Farmers Public Market during the months of October and November. The murals will be exhibited in December. The application process is open until August 31 and all submissions must include at least three examples of the artist’s work. Individuals can apply at www.artscouncilokc.com. For more information about Arts Council Oklahoma CitY, call 405-270-4848 or visit artscouncilokc.com.

