Death of Shonka Dukureh: Elvis actress found dead in her apartment at 44





Elvis Actor Shonka Dukureh has died aged 44. According to the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, she was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment which she shared with her two young children. One of the children found Dukureh unresponsive and ran to a neighbor’s apartment. The neighbor then called 911. Authorities do not suspect foul play, however, they are awaiting autopsy results from the Davidson County Medical Examiners Office for an official cause of death. My deepest condolences to the family of Shonka Dukureh. Shonka graduated from Fisk and made Nashville her home for many years, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement on Twitter. His powerful voice and artistry will live on through his music, and we honor his memory on this sad day. Dukureh was best known for starring as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler in the Elvis biopic. She also appeared on stage with Doja Cat at Coachella this year to collaborate on the song Vegas for the Elvis soundtrack. In April, Dukureh told Shadow and Act about his experience working on the Elvis biopic. “It’s been amazing and I can’t wait to do it again,” she said. It was just a dream. I didn’t even know it was a dream [of mine] until I really got there and lived it all, but it was really the chance of a lifetime, this experience that changed my life. Many fans paid tribute to the singer. Shonka Dukureh’s passing is so heartbreaking, one person wrote. More than a beautiful voice… she was a mother of two babies. Lord, please wrap her babies and loved ones in love and healing. Another person added: Shonka Dukureh had a bright future ahead of her man. It’s so sad. Doja Cat wrote: Rest in peace Shonka an incredible talent that was taken from us too soon. It was a real honor to know her and I’m so grateful to her for lending her incredible voice to Vegas. His incredible performance in Elvis among his other artistic talents will live on. Sending my deepest condolences to his loved ones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/shonka-dukureh-death-elvis-reason-b2128856.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos