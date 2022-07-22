Carbondales Mountain Fair in a week | Culture & Leisure

Not only is Mountain Fair the biggest event in Carbondale Arts’ annual lineup, it’s also considered one of the most anticipated and fun festivals in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond.

The Carbondale Arts website states that Mountain Fair is a local, volunteer-run, non-sponsored festival that exemplifies Carbondale’s values: collaboration, creativity, education, volunteerism, curiosity, and inclusion.

Now in its 51st year, the fair will center on the New Moon Magic theme, incorporated into the festivities held at Sopris Park with additional art vendor stalls at Makers Park on Main Street. Everything happens next weekend, Friday to Sunday, July 29 to 31.

Fair competitions, such as baking and baking, bike and foot races, horseshoes, fly casting and limbo will return. They provide a fun and lively atmosphere for participants and visitors.

New this year, and celebrated in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the Carbondale Clay Centers, the Potters Throwdown Relay will take place on July 30 at 6 p.m. in the judges’ tent.

Emma Martin, program manager at the Carbondale Clay Center, said eight teams of four participants each will compete in various pottery-making challenges to capture the fastest overall time.

The competition will feature unique clay-throwing challenges, including blindfold throwing; throw using something other than your hands (like elbows or feet); and do a pinch pot while wearing oven mitts.

No ceramic experience is necessary to compete. However, Martin suggested, if you’re inexperienced, watching a YouTube video or two might be helpful, but not necessary.

Prizes will be awarded for the most challenges completed in the fastest time and a Potters’ Choice prize for the best pot created across all challenges.

Martin said the goal is to have fun and engage in friendly competition, even for those who have never worked with ceramics before seeing the essentials of [clay throwing]. They may be interested in taking a class or two. [at the Clay Center].

Not a new event, but one that has been discontinued is the Jam Tent and the Singer-Songwriter Competition. Located in Makers Park along Main Street, the tent will host fun bands throughout the weekend, as well as the revamped Singer-Songwriter Competition.

Shanti Gruber, Music Director of Glenwood Springs Middle and High Schools, has been a performer in the Valley for about 15 years. She gives private vocal, piano and guitar lessons and has hosted songwriting camps over the years.

She led the singer-songwriter competition at Mountain Fair from 2013 to 2018 and has been asked to revive the event at this year’s fair.

Gruber will host the first round of the competition at Steves Guitars on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Participation is limited to 20 pre-registered artists, aged 16 and over.

Round two will see five finalists perform two original songs at the Jam Tent Fair on July 30 at 12:30 p.m. The judges are local singer-songwriters or musicians who have been involved in the community in multiple ways through the songwriting, Gruber said.

The winner will receive a gift certificate from Glenwood Music, a half-day recording session at Cool Brick Studios, and perform two songs on the main stage at Mountain Fair before Sunday night’s closing band, Ozomatli!

Gruber said Jam Tent’s other programs include an open bluegrass jam. People are encouraged to bring an instrument and share a song. Whether you want to listen to or play music, it’s another experience for visitors, she said.

For children, the Creative Canopy will include bilingual events led by local Spanish-speaking artists, including Andrea MP Harris, who is in charge of this year’s bilingual programming.

Harris said what’s new is a focus on bilingual, bicultural programs staffed by bilingual volunteers, including students from Bridges High School, where she teaches English language development and art.

I want everyone to feel welcome, and if you feel welcome, you want to be there and participate,” she said. She and others hope the focus on inclusion continues at other community events.

Each day will feature New Moon-themed activities, such as making and decorating nocturnal creature masks; manufacture of headdresses decorated with stars and moons; and Waldorf school students helping create brightly colored floral wreaths.

We were thinking of portable crafts because it’s fun to see all these people with these cool little creative crafts walking around the fair, Harris said.

On the Creative Canopy stage, Alejandra Rico will lead the Spanish narration and Gabriela Mejia will teach a Polynesian dance and grass skirt-making class, which will conclude with a Polynesian dance performance.

A large-scale event like Mountain Fair cannot take place without hundreds of volunteers. The organizers are still trying to fill a few places. Visit the Carbondale Arts website, carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair. A complete guide to contest entries and all Mountain Fair events can also be found there.