Margot Robbie ‘highest paid woman in Hollywood’ with Barbie salary





Margot Robbies’ role in the new Barbie movie would have made her the highest paid woman in Hollywood (Picture: Getty Images) Margot Robbie is believed to be the highest paid woman in Hollywood thanks to her huge salary for the upcoming Barbie movie. The Suicide Squad star, 32, has been included on a leaked list of Tinseltown’s highest-paid actors along with her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling. According to the listing, Margot is set to receive a hefty $12.5 million ($10.5 million) paycheck for the Greta Gerwig-directed film, an amount matched by Ryan, who plays iconic Barbie lover Ken. As reported by Varietythis would make Australian actress Margot the highest paid woman in the American film industry. She beat Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown by $2.5 million (2.1 million), the 18-year-old actress reportedly landed a $10 million (8.4 million) paycheck for the next Enola Holmes 2. But while Margot may be the highest-paid woman in Hollywood, the staggering $12.5 million check looks like peanuts compared to some of the salaries received by the highest-paid men in the industry. The list names Tom Cruise as having the biggest check, as he was reportedly paid $100 million ($83.6 million) for Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise is the highest paid actor overall, having reportedly earned $100million for Top Gun: Maverick (Picture: AFP) He is followed by Will Smith at $35 million ($29.3 million) for Emancipation, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon at $30 million ($25 million) and Brad Pitt, also at $30 million, for a upcoming Formula 1 drama. Then there’s Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Will Ferrell, Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Tom Hardy, Joaquin Phoenix, Ryan Reynolds, Denzel Washington, Jason Momoa, Eddie Murphy, Chris Pine, and Steve Carell. So, according to the list, Margot may be the highest-paid woman in Hollywood, but she ranks 16th overall, tied with Ryan and The Office star Steve. Of the 26 people named to the list, four are women: Margot, Millie, Emily Blunt, Jamie Lee Curtis and Anya-Taylor Joy.

Variety’s Highest-Paid Hollywood Stars Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick $100 Million

Will Smith – Emancipation $35 Million

Leonardo DiCaprio Flower Moon Killers $30 Million

Brad Pitt Formula 1 Movie $30 million

Dwayne Johnson Black Adam $22.5 million

Will Ferrell made $20 million

Chris Hemsworth Extraction 2 $20 million

Vin Diesel Fast X $20 Million

Tom Hardy Venom 3 $20 million

Joaquin Phoenix Joker 2 $20 Million

Ryan Reynolds won $20 million

Denzel Washington The Equalizer 3 $20 Million

Jason Momoa Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom $15 Million

Eddie Murphy Beverly Hills Cop 4 $15 Million

Chris Pine’s $13 Million Star Trek Sequel

Steve Carell Minions: The Rise of Gru $12.5 million

Ryan Gosling Barbie $12.5 million

Margot Robbie Barbie $12.5 million

Millie Bobby Brown Enola Holmes 2 $10 Million

Timothé Chalamet Wonka $9 million

Matt Damon Oppenheimer $4 million

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer $4 million

Emily Blunt Oppenheimer $4 million

Daniel Kaluuya No $4 million

Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween Ends $3.5 Million

Anya-Taylor Joy Furiosa $1.8 million

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, is named as the second highest earner among Hollywood actresses (Picture: FilmMagic) There’s absolutely massive interest in Margot and Ryan’s live-action Barbie movie, with the excitement mounting every time photos come off the set (and there have been plenty of them). However, fans still have to wait before it fills theaters, with the film not due out until July 2023. As for Hollywood’s highest-paid actor, it looks like Top Gun star Tom earned his insanely huge payday as Maverick reportedly raked in $1.2 billion (£1 billion) at the box office. . After: Tendency

Grossing $600 million (500 million) in the United States, it became Paramounts’ highest-grossing film of all time, according to Deadline. It’s also the actors’ first film to reach the lofty heights of $1 billion. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Ryan Gosling reveals what his partner Eva Mendes really thinks of him playing Ken in the Barbie movie

MORE: Greta Gerwigs Barbie wraps production as Margot Robbie and co-stars enjoy star-studded evening







