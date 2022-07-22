Review: Paris Opera Ballet’s Bowl debut is a ballet feat

The Paris Opera Ballet remains, as it has been for more than three centuries, one of the most important ballet companies in the world. The history of ballet would not be what it is without him.

The company is, for France, a national treasure. His house is in one of the most beautiful opera houses in the world, arguably the most beautiful capital in the world. And on Wednesday night, the Parisian ballerina’s beauty wowed at the Hollywood Bowl, where the company made its first appearance in Southern California since 2001.

None of the predominantly French dancers’ steps lacked elegance. No sentence of the exquisite 18e and 19e century, predominantly French music was anything but elegant in performances by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. The same goes for the elegant soloists: pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and LA solo cellist Phil Robert deMaine. The lighting made everything wonderful. The bowl shell lit up in an irresistible midnight blue during a sunset for the evening’s opening dance was a sight to behold.

Parisians have their fashion whims that have given way to so-called baggy yoga pants open in front or rigid anise green backless tutus. But every dance looked fabulous. It all felt very, very French. He also felt this balmy evening as an advertisement for an idealized LA. Moreover, the programme, a mixed program of short dances, unapologetically offered contentment instead of struggle, amorous sensuality and irresistible virtuosity. When brought into a shared space like the Bowl, it is a rare and blessed thing to preserve.

That’s as long as it doesn’t become too precious, too embarrassed, too exclusive. This program, repeated Thursday, is followed Friday and Saturday by an LA Phil program devoted to contemporary Latin classics with an appearance by Ricky Martin conducted by Dudamel. Sunday will be Bollywood night at the Bowl.

The Paris Opera Ballet arrives in Los Angeles thanks to the good graces of Dudamel, who is the Paris Opera’s new musical director and who takes his dance company seriously. For example, next season he will conduct Wayne McGregors’ interpretations of The Dante Project in Paris, on the score by Thomas Ads commissioned by the LA Phil. We can indeed expect to see the Paris Opera Ballet with some regularity in LA

But there are ironies in the Bowl’s appearance of French society. Three years ago, Dudamel directed excerpts from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet suite with sensational, flowing, bowl-centric choreography by Benjamin Millepied and his LA Dance Project. Millepied happened to be head of the Paris Opera Ballet for two short years, from 2014 to 2016, and his attempts at modernization proved too controversial for the company.

None of her dances were on the Wednesday program, which included famous choreographies from the company’s past, including Mikhail Fokines La Mort du Cygne (danced to Le cygne du Carnaval des Animaux de Saint-Sans) and Rudolf Nureyevs Act II pas of two from Swan Lake. Some popular scores, such as Sharon Eyals Faunes dansé sur Debussys Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, were old favorites with updated choreography. But little actually felt contemporary about this program of swan and faun lollipops that, at least musically, could have been one of those old Hollywood Rhapsody Bowl Under the Stars.

The setting was traditional, with the dancers on stage in front of the orchestra. Video screens provided close-ups. This worked well for the solos and pas de deux, but the colors were washed out on the long shots of the ensemble dances that ended each half of the program.

Still, it was an alluring evening of dancing and no more so than in Angelin Preljocajs pas de deux du Parc, to the slow movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 with Thibaudet as soloist. Preljocaj is perhaps the most exceptional of the choreographers who have worked with the company in recent times, and for this calm and charming Mozartian pas de deux, Laura Hecquet and Germain Louvet were tender as the night. They slid languidly against each other, kissed, rocked passionately and fell into a loving embrace.

Laura Hecquet and Germain Louvet of the Paris Opera Ballet at the Parc with Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Louvet was also the powerful solo dancer, shirtless and in yoga pants, in Alastair Marriotts Clair de Lune, looking like a creature that had just emerged from the sea, exhilarated to be on earth and drawn by the moon to the sky. nocturnal. .

In classical works, Valentine Colasante and Marc Moreau demonstrated the pleasure of virtuoso dance in Victor Gsovsky's 1949 Grand Pas Classique, created for a post-war Paris ready to be reborn. Sae Eun Park and Paul Marque may not have brought back memories of Rudolf Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn into Swan Lake passed the two, but their grace seemed timeless. Ludmila Pagliero and Florian Magnenet were the impressive cool soloists in Hans van Manens' abstract Three Gnossiennes.

For the first of two modern ensemble pieces, Eyals Faunes, a manly Antonin Moni faced seven skin-tight swans against a gleaming orange-lit bowl. William Forsythes The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude closed the program with Colasante, Marine Ganio and Hannah O’Neill floating around the stage like pointy water lilies in their green tutus. They also exalted less classically but with no less accuracy the dizzying thrill of the men, Pablo Legasa and Paul Marque.

This exaltation, propelled by Dudamel at the helm of the last movement of Schubert’s Ninth Symphony, proved a fitting ending, a meeting between old and new that may have promised more than it delivered. , but keeping the promise alive is what matters most.