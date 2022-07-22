Actress and Elvis singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, found dead in her Nashville apartment





Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh was found dead Thursday in the Nashville, Tennessee apartment she shared with her two young children, police said. She was 44 years old. Dukureh, a blues singer, played Big Mama Thornton in the hit biopic about Elvis Presley’s rise to stardom released last month. One of her children found her unconscious in the bedroom of her Kothe Way flat and ran to seek help from a neighbour, according to the Nashville Metro Police Department. The neighbor called police at 9:27 a.m., authorities said. No foul play is evident in his death, police said. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results from the medical examiners office. NBC News is contacting its representatives for comment. Nashville Mayor John Cooper shared his condolences Thursday saying: His powerful voice and artistry will live on through his music, and we honor his memory on this sad day. “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann paid tribute to Dukureh on instagram. A special light went out today and the entire Elvis movie family is heartbroken at the loss of Shonka Dukureh, he wrote. Whenever she was on set, on stage, or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted. Shonka was just beginning to find a wider audience for her immense talent, and I got to see her elevate whole crowds of people at Coachella and beyond,” Luhrmann continued. “I, along with the entire cast, crew and musical collaborators of Elvis, feel truly blessed to have spent time with her. We send all our love and support to the children and family of Shonkas right now. The post was shared by actor Austin Butler who played Elvis in the film. Dukureh was originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, and lived in Nashville. She studied acting at Fisk University and earned a master’s degree in education from Trevecca Nazarene University, according to her. website. Shonkas’ initial aspiration was to become a teacher, however, she would soon learn that her vocal talents, coupled with an innate sense of drama, were best suited for a career as a performing artist, her website states. “Elvis” was Dukureh’s first major film role and his voice is in the film version of Hound Dog. The character she played, Willie Mae Big Mama Thornton, was the first to record Jerry Leiber and Mike Stollers Hound Dog in 1952. Reflecting on her role as Big Mama Thornton, she said The Tennessian: [Big Mama Thornton] was really raw with what she did and very honest and truthful and [made] the music as she felt it. And I could totally identify with that I was very conscious and I really wanted to be intentional to make sure that I respected, respected her, respected her legacy, respected her spirit, respected everything she brought to the music and understood that I could do it because she had done it and laid that foundation, she added.



