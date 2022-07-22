Ajay Devgn and Sooriya Win Best Actor As Non-Bollywood Films Dominate 68th National Film Awards





Non-Bollywood films topped the National Film Awards for 2020 as a Tamil film on Friday Soorarai Pottruwhich tells the life story of aviation icon Captain Gopinath was voted Best Picture. Its lead artists Sooriya and Aparna Balamurali were chosen as Best Actor and Best Actress. While Tamil and Malayalam films scooped all the main awards, the only solace for Bollywood, the country’s biggest film market, came in the form of Ajay Devgn being picked as best actor along with Sooriya. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warriorwas named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The Best Director award went to KR Sachidanandan, known as Sachi in Malayalam film circles, for his film Ayyappanam Koshiyum. He died aged 49 in June 2020 shortly after the film was released in theaters. Biju Menon, who played one of Ayappan’s lead roles in Sachi’s film, won Best Supporting Actor, while Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Tamil film. Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum. From Canada, Dollu by Sagar Puranik was voted best Kannada film, while it also won another award for location soundman for Jobin Jayan. Kannada movie Taledanda (Decapitation of a Lifetime), directed by Praveen Krupakar, was voted best environmental preservation film. In the non-feature category, directed by Girish Kasaravalli Proud of Navaneeta Dr. PT Venkateshkumar was selected as best film on arts and culture.

