Suriya and Ajay Devgn share Best Actor; Soorarai Pottru Best Film





Suriya in Soorarai Pottru. (courtesy: Youtube) New Delhi: The winners of the 68th National Film Awards have been announced in New Delhi. The Best Actor of the Year award will be shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn for their work in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior respectively. This is Suriya’s first national award and Ajay Devgn’s third – he won Best Actor for his 1998 film Zakhm and 2002 The legend of Bhagat Singh.Soorarai Pottrubased on events in the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G Gopinath also won Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali, Best Screenplay and Best Background Music. Tanhajia historical film about the legendary Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. malayalam thriller Ayyappanam Koshiyum won two major awards – KR Sachidanandan, known professionally as Sachy, won Best Director posthumously and Biju Menon won Best Supporting Actor. Sachy died of cardiac arrest in 2020 at the age of Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli received the Best Supporting Actress award for her work in Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum which also won Best Tamil Film as well as Best Editing. Junior Tools received the award for Best Hindi Film with a Special Mention from the Jury for child actor Varun Buddhadev. Dolla won Best Kannada Film and Best Localization Sound. Avijatrik won Best Bengali Film and Best Cinematography. Color pictures won Best Telugu Film, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam won Best Malayalam Film. Madhya Pradesh was chosen as the most film-friendly state, with Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh receiving special mentions. The feature film jury this year is chaired by filmmaker Vipul Shah; the awards were announced by jury member and cinematographer Dharam Gulati. The National Film Awards will be presented at a ceremony later this year. Here is the full list of winners: FEATURE FILMS: Best feature film: Soorarai Pottru Best director: Sachy, Ayyappanam Koshiyum Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru Best Actor: Suriya Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon AK Ayyappanam Koshiyum Best Telugu Film: Color pictures Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi Best Kannada Film: Dolla Best Hindi Film: Junior Tools Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik Best Assamese Film: Bridge Special mention: Vaanku (malayalam), June (marathi), Avwanchhit (marathi), Godakaath (marathi),Junior Tools (Hindi) Best profitable film: To chase Best Haryanvi Movie: Dada Lakhmi Best movie Diimasa: Semkhor Best direction of action: AK Ayyappanam Koshiyum Best choreography: Natyam (Telugu) Best lyrics: Saina Best Musical Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramulo (Songs): Thaman S (Background): Soorarai Pottru Best Makeup: Natyam Best Production Design: Chapel Best editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum Best audiography: Dolla Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru Best Dialogue Writer: mandela Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (Apu’s wanderlust) Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, AK Ayyappanam Koshiyum Best male vocalist: Rahul Deshpande, Mi Vasantrao Best Environmental Conservation Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Assam) Most cinema-friendly state: Madhya Pradesh NON FEATURE FILMS Best Storytelling: Rhapsody of Rains – Kerala Monsoons Best editing: Borderlands Best audiography: Dolla Best sound engineer on site: magic forest Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa Better guidance: Oh it’s Bhanu Best Family Values ​​Film: kumkumarchan Best short fiction film: Kachichinithu Special Jury Prize: Admitted Best Investigative Film: The Savior: Brig. Pritam Singh Best exploration film: Roll the ball Best Educational Film: dreaming of words Best film on social issues: Justice delayed but done Best environmental film: Manah Aru Manuh Best Promotional Film: Overcome Challenges Best arts and culture film: Naadada Navaneetha DR PT Venkateshkumar Best Biographical Film: Fake Best ethnographic film: Mandal ke Bol Best non-feature film: Ana’s testimonial Best Non-Feature Debut by a Director: Pariah Best film book: The longest kissby Kishwar Desai

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/68th-national-film-awards-suriya-ajay-devgn-share-best-actor-3183835 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos