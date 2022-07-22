Bollywood breakthrough: Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio

Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio starred in a multi-award winning film about two young women falling in wrestling and ending up as Commonwealth Games champions.

His role in Dangal, the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, was certainly a new way of feeling close to top sport while personally unable to compete internationally.

Playing a Nigerian who finishes third behind two Indian sisters, Letchidjios’ role in the 2016 hit is one of many chapters in its fascinating story.

Now is the time for its own screenplay, a big success story. Scottish wrestling coaches are confident her long wait to compete for her adopted nation can translate into a women’s freestyle medal in Birmingham.

The 31-year-old’s wrestling life began, initially with some reluctance, on the sandy surfaces of Cameroon’s largest city, Douala.

Coming from a family of eight, Letchidjio followed his twin brother Omarion into football as a sporting first love from the age of 12.

When I arrived at college, my PE teacher Sylvie Mouna told me that she would like me to try another sport and suggested wrestling, she revealed.

I was like: No, I don’t want to fight, I’m okay with football. But she insisted.

I was the only woman doing it at the time. We trained on the sand, like on a beach, without a mat to teach me the basics.

I didn’t really like it, but I could see she thought I had a promise.

Then we tried carpets, I thought that was more interesting. I trained with her husband, Blaise, and learned pretty quickly.

I trained with the men four or five times a week, after my studies, and I learned to like it.

When I lost in the final, that’s when I started to give it my all. I realized that you have to learn something from defeat, take the positive, take it as revenge.

Football is the target sport that everyone wants to play in Cameroon, it’s very busy, very competitive. So I gave more energy to the fight.

This commitment took Letchidjio to fifth place at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, after which she and three other athletes chose to stay in Scotland and seek asylum.

She wasted little time immersing herself in her discipline, having been diverted to the Tryst Lions Wrestling Club in Cumbernauld.

In Cameroon, the struggle is bigger but, after that, there is not so much, she said, I wanted a better life overall.

The coach, Steven McKeown, opened doors for us from day one, gave us facilities to train, lifts back to Glasgow, raised funds to support us.

They were so welcoming. We were invited to spend Christmas with his family. The Scots are so welcoming.

I realized at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 that my level was okay but the gap was way too big.

I wanted to reach the highest level, I needed to improve. There is no magic, it is hard work.

This transplant helped her win every domestic competition in Britain, with five British gold medals and four English gold medals.

Letchidjio was unable to compete internationally for Scotland and Great Britain as she only received her citizenship this year.

Her natural talent has Scottish team manager Vasile Jornea convinced that a little more experience against different nations is all that separates her from a great spectacle in Birmingham.

One ambitious long-range prediction has been missed along the journey, but many more remain in his determined sights.

She revealed: When I started wrestling and my coach Blaise could see the potential, he said he was sure he would see me at the 2020 Olympics.

I kept those words in my head. A lot of things have changed since then, and obviously I didn’t do Japan 2020.

I also had to watch the Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast) 2018, it was difficult. You feel helpless.

I would have liked to be involved. I needed patience, needed work. But I can change the lens. My goals drive me forward.

I hope to arrive until 2024 in France. And now I would like to compete for Scotland at the Games this year.

I have only wrestled in Cameroon and the UK. 2014 was my first and last international competition. I’ve been waiting for this for so long.

Scotland opened its doors to me. I don’t think I will ever be able to give enough back. But I have a lot to give.

In my blood, it’s Cameroon, that will never change. But I have to admit Scotland is my home, I feel like I have people around me like family here.

Her strong support network in Glasgow includes Cameroonian judoka Marie Effa, Stella Kyalikunda, a recent Womens Scottish Rugby Cup winner with Hillhead Jordanhill, and former Malawian netballer Dolly Gabriel.

Letchidjio is getting a lot of love from the effort to make his new life so fulfilling.

She played football on the right wing for Glasgow City until she suffered an ACL injury and then started coaching under-10s.

Letchidjio still has a year to complete his electrical power engineering course at the University of Glasgow Caledonia. Her daughter, Precious, was born in October 2019.

Yet there was still time to make his breakthrough appearance in Bollywood.

Dangal tells the true story of India’s remarkable success in women’s freestyle wrestling as they hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

A former wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat, is grooming his two daughters for glory despite considerable societal disapproval.

The role of Letchidjio was played by England Wresting team manager Jit Singh Rakhra.

We traveled to shoot scenes in the cities of Mumbai, New Delhi and Ludhiana, those were three dream trips, she said.

The hard part was wrestling with the lead actresses. I had to teach them the basics.

How to stand, move, land. But me, as a wrestler, I had to protect her and cover her and put my hand down when we were doing the moves but not see it on camera.

One of them twisted her ankle once in an accident in one of the scenes, so we had to go back to finish that one. It was a big thrill and it’s a great story to be a part of.

Article by Fraser Mackie