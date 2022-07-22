West Hollywood to Co-Host Los Angeles Town Hall Blade Monkeypox





The City of West Hollywood is co-sponsoring Los Angeles City Hall Blade Monkeypox with a roundtable of public health experts on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City of West Hollywood Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room , located at 625 Boulevard N. San Vicente. The event is presented in partnership with more than a dozen LGBTQ and HIV nonprofit groups, including WEHO TIMES. Monkeypox Town Hall is free and open to the public. Pre-registration for in-person attendance is required. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3yV2PJd. Spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and there will be a limited number of validated parking spaces in the adjacent five-story West Hollywood Park structure. As an indoor in-person event, the use of masks is highly recommended. The city is following guidelines set by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which announced that LA County has entered the high community level of COVID-19, with the Omicron BA.5 variant becoming the dominant variant. , which may have an increased ability to escape. immunity. City Hall will air live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in West Hollywood, streamed live (and available for future viewing) on ​​the Citys WeHoTV YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wehotvand streamed live on AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, AndroidTV, Roku platforms by searching WeHoTV. The roundtable of public health experts will include representatives from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department to discuss the latest information on monkeypox, community transmission and available vaccines. Planned attendees so far include: Dr. Leo Moore, Medical Director of Clinical Services, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health; Dr. Andrea Kim, Director, Vaccine Preventable Disease Control Program, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health; Matt Ford, actor, writer and video producer who recently recovered from monkey pox; Matthew J. Mimiaga, Ph.D., professor and vice chair of epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine; Dan Wohlfeiler, who leads a consortium of public health leaders and owners of gay dating websites and apps working together to support HIV and STI prevention online; and Adam Sukija-Cohen, Ph.D., MPH, director of advocacy and policy research, AIDS Healthcare Foundation Division of Public Health Research. The roundtable will be moderated by John Fenoglio of KTLA. As public health officials track monkeypox cases in the region, concerns about infection and access to the vaccine, along with confusion and fear, may worry community members. Early data suggests that gay men, bisexual men and other men who have sex with men (MSM) account for a high number of monkeypox virus cases. However, anyone in close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk. The Los Angeles Blade and partner organizations host Monkeypox Town Hall to help provide information, explain the science and answer questions people may have about monkeypox transmission and the experience of having it. While the risk of contracting monkeypox is currently very low in the general population, the City of West Hollywood is releasing information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) so that community members can be informed of what to do if signs of monkeypox appear. Monkeypox is spread through close physical contact (including sexual contact) with someone who has symptoms or by touching contaminated objects, such as clothing and bedding. It may cause flu-like symptoms and/or a distinct rash that may be bumpy or fluid-filled on the face, body, genitals, arms, and/or legs. CDC and public health officials urge anyone with a rash thatlooks like monkey poxisolate themselves from others and talk with their health care provider. LA County Public Health has prepared a variety of health education resources, including pamphlets and handouts, such as: Brochure; Prospectus; Signaling; pocket card; and Document on intimate contacts. LA County Public Health recently expanded the eligibility criteria for Los Angeles County residents to receive the monkeypox vaccine. Learn more about https://ph.lacounty.gov/media/Monkeypox. The Los Angeles Blade Monkeypox Town Hall is co-sponsored by the City of West Hollywood and is presented in partnership with more than a dozen LGBTQ and HIV nonprofit groups, including: AIDS Healthcare Foundation; APAIT; APLA Health; BlackAIDS.org; California Libraries; Equality California; Ariane Getty Foundation; Grindr; In the group of men waiting; JYNNEOS (the preventive vaccine from Bavarian Nordic); Latin American Alliance for Equality; the Los Angeles LGBT Center; [email protected] Coalition; and WeHo Times.

