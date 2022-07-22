The end of Bollywood? | Cinema | DW

The Indian Film Festival in the German city of Stuttgart takes place this week with a live audience for the first time since 2019. Until 2011, the festival was actually called “Bollywood & Beyond”, but the name has been abandoned because Indian cinema is much more than mainstream Hindi language films.

“Bollywood” is a compound of the terms Bombay (the former name of the city of Mumbai) and Hollywood. A film critic coined the word crossover in the 1970s to make one of the world’s most successful film industries more palatable to Western audiences.

Bollywood also represents films made in the Hindi language, as opposed to India’s roughly 120 other languages ​​including Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, Sanskrit and Bengali, some of which also have their own film industries.

Most movies in the world

India produces more films than any other country in the world, with Hindi films being the most represented among more than 1,000 productions per year. The Indian film industry generates nearly $2 billion ($1.9 billion) annually. American productions that set standards elsewhere in the world have traditionally had little influence in India.

Romance plays a major role in Bollywood movies

The Hindi film industry originated in Mumbai in the 1930s and had its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s with romance films, dramas and action films. Films are over three hours long and have an intermission and most feature song and dance.

Roller coaster ride of emotions

Over the decades, Hindi cinema has developed a formula for success which includes the so-called nine rasas, or basic human emotions in traditional Indian arts, joy, fear, anger, love, courage, sadness, astonishment, disgust and calm. A Bollywood movie can be a real roller coaster of emotions: tragedy and comedy alternate, just like action and romance. The plot almost always revolves around love.

Bollywood films were firmly in the hands of actors who also produced the biggest blockbusters. In the 1990s and 2000s, Sha Rukh Khan, Ameer Khan and Salman Khan were most famous outside India. Screenwriters and filmmakers had relatively little power over profiles during Bollywood’s heyday.

Breakthrough in Europe

2001 was a pivotal year for Indian cinema and for Stephan Holl, who together with his wife Antoinette Kster owns the Cologne-based film distribution company Rapid Eye Movies.

Fascinated by Indian cinema, they decide to distribute Indian films in Germany and Europe. It was a big risk at the time, but the move also promoted Indian cinema beyond Asia. Rapid Eye Movies, in reality an art house distributor, was partly responsible for a veritable Bollywood wave that swept across Europe shortly thereafter.

“We brought Bollywood and independent Indian films to Germany. Bollywood had a 95% market share in India at the time,” Holl told DW, adding that the films included early films starring Shah Rukh Khan. , real conifers that people loved.

Bollywood’s ‘house crisis’

But Bollywood’s recipe for success has also left a bad taste. A few superstars had too much power. There were too few female producers and directors. Moreover, the recurring storylines of mainstream Hindi cinema were getting tired and cliched.

In the early 2010s, the box offices experienced the first big flops. “What had worked was no longer working, there was a lot of uncertainty,” said Stephan Holl, arguing that the crisis was at home, and that people were relying too much on stars to fix it. He said films were becoming more flat and stereotyped.

Independent filmmakers saw an opportunity and seized it.

“Suddenly there were a lot more female filmmakers and starless movies that had a good story and worked, getting by on much smaller budgets,” Holl said. “Arthouse filmmakers came on the scene, suddenly Indian films were screened at the Cannes Film Festival.”

Anurag Kashyap, for example, is a successful Hindi language director who also produces and writes screenplays that break the Bollywood mould. His internationally acclaimed 2016 film “Raman Raghav 2.0”, inspired by the serial killer of the same name, brought a darker neo-noir touch to Indian cinema.

Anurag Kashyap breaks with clichés

But does this change mean that mainstream Bollywood films will eventually die out?

Greater cinematic diversity

Indian filmmaker, journalist and award-winning screenwriter Anu Singh sees no crisis in mainstream cinema.

“Some of the biggest blockbusters have happened in the last seven years,” Singh told DW. It is the Covid-19 pandemic and the huge success of streaming services that are threatening traditional Indian mainstream cinema, she argued, as well as South India’s increasingly thriving film industries.

But Anu Singh sees in diversification a great opportunity for Indian cinema. “The changes have led to bold collaborations. The mainstream is opening up to other languages,” she said. “Bollywood is no longer just Hindi cinema. It also means transfer to other ways of life and adaptation. If the so-called mainstream can learn from the smaller streams, they will be richer.”

Choreographer, producer and director Farah Khan

Ever-changing audience

Like Stephan Holl, Anu Singh sees the future of Bollywood in more diverse themes and castings. Currently, she said, there is always a struggle with the type of stories filmmakers want to tell to “capture the imagination of an ever-changing audience”, an audience familiar with international cinema through to streaming services.

She says she’s in more demand than ever as a screenwriter due to a demand for new voices and storytelling perspectives.

The success of streaming services and major changes in distribution structures are also reasons why Rapid Eye Movies has not rented Indian movies for several years.

But Stephan Holl is still a fan.

He says he watches the movies but not on Netflix. Movies need a big screen, he says.

“If anything is a common experience, it’s these films,” he said, adding that the viewing experience remains one of “celebrating [and] be carried away.”

Highlights of the Stuttgart Indian Film Festival 2022 ‘Jhund’ Titled “Jhund”, Hindi for mob, this film tells the story of Vijay Barse, who founded the NGO Slum Soccer in the western Indian city of Nagpur, with the aim of improving lives disadvantaged children. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan plays Barse in the film.

Highlights of the Stuttgart Indian Film Festival 2022 “Writing with Fire” Directed by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, the film tells the story of “Khabar Lahariya”, a rural newspaper. Its name literally means “waves of news” in Hindi and it started as an all-girls project in Uttar Pradesh, northern India. Many of its reporters are rural women who have only recently become literate. The outlet has now become an important source of information for the local population.

Highlights of the Stuttgart Indian Film Festival 2022 ‘Casiminte Lizard’ Based on author Anees Salim’s popular novel “The Small-Town Sea”, the Malayalam language film directed by Shyamaprasad tells the story of a teenager who moves to a small seaside town with his terminally ill father.

Highlights of the Stuttgart Indian Film Festival 2022 ‘Karma Cafe’ This is another film in Malayalam, a language spoken mostly in the southern Indian state of Kerala, where director Vinod Bharathan is from. “Karma Café” follows a man who returns to India after leaving a difficult job abroad. He decides to open a French café there. His ideas clashed with his inexperience in running a business and the conservative attitudes of the locals.

Highlights of the Stuttgart Indian Film Festival 2022 “Loop Lapeta” In this Indian version of “Run Lola Run” by German director Tom Tykwer, actor Tapsee Pannu plays the role of the woman who is faced with different choices as she somehow seeks to reclaim the bag of money her boyfriend lost. The film is directed by Aakash Bhatia.

Highlights of the Stuttgart Indian Film Festival 2022 ‘Decubitus’ Directed by Navin Chandra Ganesh, this documentary focuses on the Banchhada tribal community in central India, where women traditionally support the family, with girls turned into prostitutes. The birth of a baby girl is considered a lucky event in the community.

Highlights of the Stuttgart Indian Film Festival 2022 ‘Farewell Godard’ What should French director Jean Luc Godard do in a village in Bengal? Directed by Amartya Bhattacharya, this film tries to answer this question, telling the story of an old man who regularly watches porn, and stumbles upon a video of a Godard film.

Highlights of the Stuttgart Indian Film Festival 2022 “Gandhi & Co” Directed by Manish Saini, the film is the story of two boys, Mintoo and Mitra, who love to play pranks. One day, chance brings Mintoo to proclaim Mahatma Gandhi as his model, but Mintoo is far from embodying the Mahatma’s ideals. Author: Manasi Gopalakrishnan



This article was originally written in German.