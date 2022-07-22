‘Anything’s Possible’ Review: Billy Porter’s Directing Debut Stars Eva Reign

The key relationship involves Kelsa (Eva Reign), a trans girl who doesn’t want this aspect of her life to overshadow everything unique about her as she plans to go to college and beyond; and Khal (Abubakr Ali), a shy and sympathetic boy with a hazier future who still lies.

Sparks fly almost instantly when the two share a class together, with the minor complication that Kelsa’s friend (Courtnee Carter) also has a crush on him.

Therein lies the film’s main problem, since all the complications of Ximena Garca Lecuona’s script seem relatively minor and slightly scattered: Khal worries about whether his family will approve; Khal’s friend (Grant Reynolds) exhibiting a transphobic side; Kelsa is told that Khal “only dates you for the ‘awake’ points;” and an argument that is overblown, triggering more anti-trans sentiments.

The fact that the two protagonists share their thoughts online, essentially allowing them to alternate in telling the story, may be emblematic of the era, but risks playing as a device to get inside their heads in some way. history does not do otherwise.