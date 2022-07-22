‘No’ review: Jordan Peele puts his quirky spin on the alien invasion thriller

Although the marketing teased an alien invasion plot, Peele again seeks to subvert some of our expectations, playfully playing with genre conventions. By setting much of the action on a remote horse ranch outside of Los Angeles, the writer-director-producer sets up the terror on a small family scale, closer to M. Night Shyamalan’s “Signs” than of the grandeur of Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the”. Third type,” despite those seething clouds and ominous skies.

Said family consists of siblings OJ (Daniel Kaluuya, reunited with the director) and Emerald (Keke Palmer), who inherited their father’s ranch and Hollywood workhorses. But with work having fallen on hard times, OJ begins selling stock to Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun), a kind of carnival barker who runs a nearby tourist spot, oddly located in the middle of nowhere.

The middle of nowhere, however, is where UFO-like sightings have historically taken place, and things are gradually getting very, very weird. Emerald and OJ’s search for the truth involves the local videographer (Brandon Perea, a very fun addition), who clearly watches too much programming on cable TV’s crowded Aliens Among Us level, although useful if the goal, as OJ puts it, is to provide “Oprah”-worthy evidence.

Unlike his gossipy sister, OJ is a man of few words (hence the title); thankfully, no one conveys more with an intense gaze than Kaluuya, and “No” deftly stokes that suspense, even with a somewhat extended stretch to explore family dynamics.