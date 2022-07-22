Entertainment
Music for a middle school class: A school in Texas will soon offer a Harry Styles course
A new college history course at Texas State University will focus on Harry Styles and celebrity culture. Starting next spring, about 20 lucky undergraduates will learn how to be a pop star so well said it’s not the same as before.
Louie Dean Valencia, digital history teacher and longtime Styles fan, announced on Twitter over the weekend that the university’s honors college had approved its course, “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture,” for spring 2023.
That post has since racked up more than 10,000 likes, inspired media coverage around the world and garnered, by Valencia’s estimate, hundreds of posts.
“If nothing else, the fact that this course has received so much global attention maybe means I know *something* about how celebrity culture works,” he said. tweeted later. “I want students to learn not just contemporary history, but also technical skills they can use! For example, how to run a social media campaign!”
A flyer for the course says he will focus on styles and popular European culture to better understand the cultural and political development of modern celebrity, covering a range of topics including gender and sexuality, internet culture, media, class and consumerism. Students will practice evaluating sources, hone their visual and auditory analysis, and learn technical skills such as audio editing while working on their final project, a podcast.
Valence’s work focuses primarily on countercultures, particularly fascist and anti-fascist youth cultures in 20th century Europe. But he had to put his most recent research, a comparative history of HIV/AIDS in European cities, on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Valencia tells NPR in a phone interview that he started two new projects during his locked down summer of 2020: learning electric guitar and writing a book about how the world has changed over the past decade through the prism of Styles. Two years later, he has made measurable progress.
“As my guitar teacher would say, if you record me and speed up twice, it almost sounds like a normal song,” Valencia laughs. “As for the book, it is very close to completion.”
He ends the book with a chapter comparing the scenes and experiences of different Styles gigs, and has a few more on his schedule, one in Madrid next week, three in Austin in the fall. Moreover, Valencia says he may have to add another chapter on the events of the past week, adding that ‘it might have a little meta at the end’.
The research Valence did for his book as well as his personal proclivity for One Direction and Styles helped shape the direction (no pun intended) of the class. But as he explains, the process of planning, developing, and getting approval wasn’t exactly straightforward.
He hatched and developed the idea during the pandemic
Valencia is eager to talk about his love for Styles’ music and the role it has played in his personal and professional life.
He was working on his doctorate. from 2010 to 2016, the exact years that A direction was active (not to mention a global sensation). As a historian of fascism often working with dark material, Valencia says he enjoyed the band’s uplifting music and feel-good environment at their concerts. Valencia then took a year-long teaching job at Harvard in 2017, exactly when Styles’ solo career was gaining momentum.
“As I took my own legs, seeing how he developed as an artist, as a person wanting to be taken seriously, perhaps, in a world that doesn’t necessarily always feel welcoming to you… I think when he left as a solo artist, it particularly affected me in many ways,” he recalls.
Valencia had been teaching at Texas State for several years when the pandemic hit. He first taught completely remotely, then in a masked and socially distanced classroom, which he said made it difficult to connect with students. He found that talking more openly and passionately about his own interests, namely his appreciation of styles at the beginning or end of the course, helped break through these boundaries.
“Every time I did that, the students opened up to their own interests in music, sometimes they overlapped with mine, and often times we had really good conversations with the themes of his music,” he said, pointing to Styles performance. and activism.
It is not unprecedented for colleges to offer courses on contemporary music icons: several have created courses around Beyoncéa professor from the University of South Carolina gave a course in sociology on Lady Gaga and New York University’s Clive Davis Institute recently launched a course on Taylor Swift (who received a honorary doctorate of fine arts from the university earlier this spring).
Valencia approached the honors college dean in the fall of 2021 with the idea for a course and wrote what ended up being a 23-page proposal over winter break. A long process and seven months later the course is officially on the books.
Now Valencia is hearing from dozens of people excited about the class. People of all ages want to sign up, some want to follow the online discussions, others even want him to incorporate their fans’ poetry into the program.
Valencia estimates he has received almost a thousand emails and messages over the past week, and says he was “stunned” by the positive response. In fact, between responding to media inquiries and relishing the messages, he wasn’t quite able to answer them.
“I’m actually trying to think about how to answer all of these questions in a way that shows as much love as people have shown in their posts,” he says. Or, as Styles likes to say, treat people with kindness.
Students will study the historical record and produce a podcast
The class is open to undergraduates in the university’s honors college, but is not limited to history majors.
Highly interested classes usually choose students through a lottery system, and Valencia modestly says he thinks that might be the case for this one.
Once students have secured their coveted places, what exactly will they be spending the next 15 weeks studying?
Valencia says that to stick to the facts, they only look at the things that Styles himself has made public. These include his music, films and products, his interviews, and the musical and literary influences he has spoken about in the past, from Susan Sontag to Haruki Murakami to Alain de Botton.
The course will mostly run chronologically, with topics varying from day to day. Of course, Valencia adds, he’ll be reviewing One Direction and Styles’ solo albums in order.
He says he’s particularly excited about teaching a history class that focuses on recent events, a relative rarity in the field. Plus, he notes, young freshmen might not even remember some of the moments and trends the class will cover over its 12 years.
“I think a class like this has the benefit of really exploring the changes that have happened over the past 12 years, and helping to put that into context for students in a way that complements other classes in history departments that kind of give those other perspectives that maybe are in the distant past or longer time periods,” says Valencia.
Students will talk about things like the impact of Brexit on Styles’ touring and merchandise, as well as social issues Styles has spoken about, including the Black Lives Matter movement and gun control.
Valencia says that in addition to a participation grade, students will be assessed as they complete additional elements of their podcast, such as research, storyboarding, audio editing, and peer review. .
He envisions the end product as a series of podcast episodes that are distinct enough to cover a range of topics, but cohesive enough to be presented as a single series and released online for a wider audience.
The class is capped at 20, at least for now
Valencia plans to meet with university officials to brainstorm possible ways to meet demand. He estimates that it would probably take him another six months to develop an online version of the class, which people have already been asking questions about.
“I kind of assumed nobody wanted another online course anymore,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh, plot twist!’ “
In any case, he hopes to offer this course as many times as the university will allow.
And to answer another question on everyone’s mind: no, Styles himself isn’t scheduled to make a guest appearance, at least not yet. Valencia say he would like that but don’t know how to get in touch with the star’s team.
Short of a famous guest star, what are her other dreams for the class? Valencia says he has a big one, although he admits it might sound a bit corny:
“I’d like students to leave class feeling a fraction of the self-love that a lot of Harry fans have when they leave his concerts,” he says. “And also thinking that maybe now they have the tools to do something about the world.”
Copyright 2022 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.
