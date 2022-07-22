



Shonka Dukureh, a singer and actress who played Willie Mae Big Mama Thornton these years Elvis, died Thursday, according to Nashville police. Dukureh was found dead in the Nashville apartment she shares with her two young children. As reported by The Tennessian, Dukureh was discovered unconscious on Thursday morning by one of her children, who went to a neighbor for help. A cause of death has yet to be determined, but no foul play was evident. She was 44 years old. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Dukureh received her bachelor’s degree in theater from Fisk University before earning a master’s degree in education from Trevecca Nazarene University. She then pursued professional musical studies and according to his siteshe has provided background vocals for artists including Nick Cave, Mike Farris, and Ashley Cleveland. His website also mentions that Dukureh was due to release his first studio album this summer. She made her big screen debut this year as Big Mama Thornton, who first recorded the song Hound Dog which Elvis Presley later popularized. In addition to her role in the film, Dukureh is featured on the Elvis soundtrack. She also appears in the clip of Doja Cats Vegas, a track Dukureh performed with the singer during Coachella in April. Elvis director Baz Luhrmann paid tribute to Dukureh, calling her a special light on Instagram. From the moment she arrived in our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit and of course her voice and her music. Whenever she was on set, on stage, or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted, Luhrmann wrote. Shonka was just beginning to find a wider audience for her immense talent, and I got to see her elevate whole crowds of people at Coachella and beyond. A favorite word of the Shonkas, in everyday use, was blessings, and me, with all of Elvis the cast, crew, and musical collaborators, feel truly blessed to have spent time with her. Just last week, Dukureh shared his philosophy of success in an interview posted on instagram. Gratitude is where I live because my grandma, gmama, mom, my family molded it and instilled it in me, she said. It’s not a less or crumb-scraping posture, but one that recognizes good things is no guarantee and when we encounter them, gratitude is the least we can express.

