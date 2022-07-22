Antwaun Sargent on curating the Virgil Ablohs retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum

Antwaun Sargent first noticed the appeal of DJ, designer and artist Virgil Abloh in June 2015 when the multi-hyphenate played the 50th anniversary celebration by Yoko Onos morning peace at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. He played Kanye’s song [Black Skinhead] it’s okay, four in the morning, and I’m out, Sargent said. It was four in the morning, and you had all these kids and I had never seen a museum before, let alone alone at 4 in the morning with all these kids jumping on couches, and that made me take note and ask myself, “Who is this guy?”

This guy had earned degrees in engineering from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology, then started out as Kanye Wests’ early assistant before becoming his creative director. Abloh then launched two labels, Pyrex Vision and Off-White, attracting millions of followers about to be hired as the first black artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

Fast forward to 2019, when Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak and Abloh called Sargent to discuss the possibility of hosting the New York iteration of Virgil Abloh: Figures of speech. Sargent, a critic and curator who was named director of Gagosian in 2020, took his time deciding if the project was the right one. It made sense for many reasons. Like Abloh, Sargent championed black creatives. Like Abloh, who was born and raised in Illinois, Sargent has roots in Chicago. The Ablohs RSVP gallery, which sold clothing and fine art among other things, opened in a neighborhood near where Sargent grew up. I would be obviously I was in high school so I couldn’t afford anything, but I would go and be like, Wow, like look at this [things], says Sargent. He eventually signed on to curate the exhibit.

installation view, Virgil Abloh: Figures of speechuntil January 29 at the Brooklyn Museum. Photo: Danny Perez, Brooklyn Museum.

Figures of speech originally opened in June 2019, just months before Abloh learned of his terminal cancer diagnosis at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, where Abloh worked on the retrospective with curator Michael Darling. The exhibit traveled to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, and the fire station in Doha, Qatar, before opening at the Brooklyn Museum on July 1 (until July 1). January 29, 2023), approximately seven months after Abloh’s death. (and nearly two years after its originally planned opening).

It keeps coming back to being able to see an artist’s journey unfold from childhood to the world stage, says Sargent. The visual narrative told inside Figures of speech is an investigation into the artist’s career from his formative years until his death in November 2021 at age 41 from a rare form of heart cancer.

Sargent initially had the idea of ​​addressing themes of darkness and commerce through an exhibition staged as a retail experience, but he instead chose a selection of objects including a sketchbook from the late 1990s filled with graffiti, architectural models from when Abloh frequented Illinois. Institute of Technology for his Masters in Architecture and a book titled black cannon realized with the artist Arthur Jafa and the architect and writer Mahfuz Sultan. Abloh only created three editions of the book for himself and each of his collaborators. It was about creation, not commerce. He could have sold it, Sargent says. It could have made a trillion dollars and a trillion copies. That’s not what he was. (For the Hypebeast set and those eager to get merchandise from the show, there’s a shop full of T-shirts and catalogs at the end of the exhibit.)

Given Abloh’s extensive body of work ranging from collaborations with brands like Vitra, Nike, Maybach, Byredo and Paris and Dubai based juice bar Wild & The Moon to projects with Rem Koolhaas, Takashi Murakami and West, his brands like Off-White and the defunct Pyrex Vision from his work as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s collection Figures of speech was no small task. The Brooklyn Museum exhibition presents only a fraction of Abloh’s work: around 127 pieces, including the press plate made with Riccardo Tisci in 2011 for West and Jay-Zs Look at the throne album, looks from Pyrex Vision, Off-White and Louis Vuitton, a 2018 artwork done in collaboration with Takashi Murakami and a 2017 portrait of Abloh by Juergen Teller for System magazine. But Sargent says the relatively minimal selection was very deliberate. It was really about getting people to focus, he says, adding that at the start of the project, Abloh only wanted to feature 15 to 20 objects.

installation view, Virgil Abloh: Figures of speechuntil January 29 at the Brooklyn Museum. Photo: Danny Perez, Brooklyn Museum.

Abloh and Sargent’s primary mode of communication while planning the show was WhatsApp. I don’t think I’ve ever exchanged an email, Sargent said. We were on WhatsApp and he was drawing on WhatsApp messages and I had to figure out how to send PDFs by WhatsApp. He was totally devoted to WhatsApp. In some ways, it allowed us to have even more of a conversation.

Conservation’s Biggest Challenge Figures of speech, Sargent said, was revising Abloh’s ideas. The duo centered the exhibit around prototypes, like those Abloh designed for The ten (a collection reimagining Nike’s most iconic sneaker styles) and an Off-White striped dress designed for Beyoncs 2018 vogue cover shoot that wasn’t part of the problem. He just had so many ideas to have so many ideas, you have to figure out how you’re going to approach that, Sargent says.

A new idea is Social carving, an addition to the exhibition created specifically for the Brooklyn Museum presentation. Consisting of a wooden house designed in collaboration with the design studio Ablohs Alaska Alaska, Abloh wanted it to be a platform for black creatives. I’m going to create a space for myself in the museum, but I also want to create a space for young designers and creators to come and take space, Sargent recalls telling Abloh.

installation view, Virgil Abloh: Figures of speechuntil January 29 at the Brooklyn Museum. Photo: Danny Perez, Brooklyn Museum.

The last time Abloh and Sargent exchanged WhatsApp messages was about a week before the designers died to discuss the final details of Figures of speech. It became the final checklist for the show, Sargent says.

He made sure Figures of speech told the story of Ablohs, that of a child of Ghanaian immigrants from suburban Illinois who dared to dream big, becoming a legendary designer who collaborated with brands and personalities he admired in the rarefied worlds of art, fashion, music, design, architecture and more while building community and inspiring the next generation to do the same. He would’ve been totally, totally fucking proud, Sargent said, ’cause it’s his community.