Top Rank Boxing returns to Hard Rock | Culture & Leisure

TULSA — Two former world champions are set for a showdown in Oklahoma, as Jose “Sniper” Pedraza takes on Richard “RC” Commey in the 10-round junior welterweight main event on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Hard Rock. Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa. In the 10-round heavyweight co-feature, Toledo, Ohio fight pride, undefeated puncher Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson, returns to action against veteran Miljan Rovcanin. The first bell on the fight card will ring at 5:30 p.m., with the headlining bout starting at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50 and are on sale now at tickets.hardrockcasinotulsa.com. The Hard Rock main event will also air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, simulcast on ESPN+, at 9:30 p.m. Pedraza – 29-4, 14 KOs – of Cidra, Puerto Rico, is a two-weight world champion who has fought many of the best fighters of this generation since winning the IBF junior lightweight crown in June 2015. He moved up to the junior welterweight ranks. in 2019, bouncing back from a loss to Jose Zepeda to authorship wins over Mikkel LesPierre, 2008 U.S. Olympian Javier Molina and undefeated Julian Rodriguez. Pedraza’s momentum was halted in March when he dropped a hotly contested decision to former unified world champion Jose Ramirez. Commey – 30-4, 27 KOs – one of Ghana’s most accomplished fighters, won the IBF world lightweight title in February 2019 with a second round stoppage against Isa Chaniev. After losing his title to Teofimo Lopez in December, Commey knocked out Jackson Marinez in six rounds and lost a decision to Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko. After 34 fights as a lightweight, Commey is now dropping down to 140 pounds in hopes of winning a second world title. Anderson – 11-0, 11 KOs – had a breakthrough in 2021, scoring four devastating knockouts, culminating in Oleksandr Teslenko’s second-round blitz in December. He injured his hand in training, which postponed his debut in 2022. Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound former USA amateur champion, hopes to continue his streak against Rovcanin – 24-2, 16 KOs. The Serbian veteran has won five straight fights since a stoppage loss to undefeated contender Agit Kabayel. The undercard will air on ESPN+ and is expected to include the return of heavyweight puncher Efe Ajagba – 15-1, 12 KOs – in an eight rounder against Hungary’s Jozsef Darmos – 14-4-3, 10 KOs. Ajagba, a 2016 Nigerian Olympian, hasn’t fought since last October’s loss to Cuban star Frank Sanchez on the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III undercard. Injuries have delayed Ajagba’s return and he is looking to regain his status as the division’s rising talent. In another undercard action: Tokyo 2020 US Olympian Tiger Johnson – 4-0, 3 KOs – of Cleveland, Ohio, goes up in class against Harry Gigliotti – 8-3, 3 KOs – in a six-round junior welterweight bout. Johnson, 23, fought at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa in January and shut out previously undefeated Xavier Madrid. Tulsa native Trey Lippe Morrison – 18-1, 17 KOs – who lost his undefeated record in his last fight, is set to return in an eight-round heavyweight bout. Junior welterweight prospect Kelvin Davis – 5-0, 4 KOs – comes in a six-rounder against Sebastian Gabriel Chaves – 5-4, 2 KOs. Frevian Gonzalez – 5-1, 1 KO – who trains with Pedraza, will see action in a six-round lightweight bout against Gerardo Esquivel – 3-2-1, 1 KO. For more information about the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

