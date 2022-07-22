Calendar of events: July 22, 2022 | Entertainment

TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, July 22, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 US Highway 50, facebook.com/TR970.
THE DEAD SOUTH, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, July 22, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., tickets $35-$75, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
THE BOYS OF SUMMER, 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 22, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave., Southern California Eagles tribute band performing in the Garden Groove Concert Series, $20, tickets at effortcolorado.org.
TWO LANE ROAD, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series, grab a lawn chair, full-service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
TONY SOTTO, 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 22, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with guest The Piedmont Boys, $10, mesatheater.com.
COUSIN CURTISS, 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 22, Centennial Plaza in Montrose, San Juan Brews Block 64 Summer Music Series with food trucks and vendor booths, facebook.com/sanjuanbrews.
AJ LEE & BLUE SUMMIT, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
ANDREW DUHON DUO, 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 22, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade Free Concert Series featuring the Grammy-nominated singer, hosted by Palisade Brewing and 4th Street Music, facebook.com/palissadebrewingco.
REMI MAE CD RELEASE PARTY, 7-11 p.m. Friday, July 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Western Slope singer-songwriter with his new band, warehouse2565.com.
LENDON JAMES & THE HIGHWAY 34 BAND, 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 22, Clubhouse at Tiara Rado, 2057 S. Broadway, Free Terrace Party Show, warehouse2565.com.
HEYDAY BAND, 9:30 p.m. – closing Friday, July 22, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
“SPIRIT”, (2002) rated G, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., movie at dusk Friday, July 22, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, Glade Park Movies Under the Stars with volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita, multiple dining options, live local music, beer and wine, family entertainment, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
DELTARADO DAYS, continue Friday-Sunday, July 22-24, at Delta, mutton bustin’, hay bale race, baking, volleyball tournament, rodeo, parade, street dancing, vendor village, music, exchange, church in the park and more, deltacolorado.org.
DE BEQUE WILD HORSE DAYS, Friday to Sunday, July 22-24, in De Beque, talent show, vendors, horse poker race, live music, car show, breakfasts, parade, burn out competition, beard contest, community church, Horse Poker Run, Mud Run, 970-283-5475 ext. 105, facebook.com/debeque.rereation.1
PB&J JAZZ, 1:30-3 p.m. or 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, grab a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy some wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at www.exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
QUEMONDO, doors 5:30 p.m., concert 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Grande River Vineyards, 787 Grande River Drive, Palisade, Live in the Grapevines Summer Concert to benefit children and migrant workers, grab a chair or blanket, burgers and kids on the grill, wines available for purchase, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, granderivervineyards.com/live-in-the-grapevines.
AWAITING ETERNITY, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 US Highway 50, guest metal show Controlled Demise, Tighten and Haven Effect, 21 and over $12 in advance, $15 at the door, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
CARY MORIN AND THE GHOST DOGS, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Town Park in Paonia, Blue Sage Concert Series free community concert featuring the band Native Americana playing blues, bluegrass, jazz jam, reggae and dance, bluesage.org.
BARBARO, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, free concert series hosted by Palisade Brewing and 4th Street Music, featuring Still House String Band, facebook.com/palissadebrewingco.
HARMONY ACRES ANNUAL FUNDRAISER, 4:30-11 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Grand Junction Convention Center, with music from War Hippies featuring country duo Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, tables of four to eight, and VIP tickets available at https://e.givesmart.com/events/q7b.
TEXAS MOON, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, “A Night for Jay” free country show in honor of Jay Ketchem, opening with the Over & Under Band, warehouse2565.com.
MEGAN BURTT, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 Main St., Montrose, $17 in advance, $20 the day of, healthyrhythm.net.
TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Saturday, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., patio party, facebook.com/TR970
“FEAR EXHIBITION” OPENING, 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 23, Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St., Palisade, meet the artists, refreshments served, facebook.com/craiggallerypalisade.
“CHUNGKING EXPRESS,” Doors 8 p.m., Sunset Movie Saturday, July 23, Wells Fargo Bank Courtyard, 359 Main St., Film School Dropout Series in Junktown Cinema Club’s Cinema Summer Series, Featuring Classic Films , independent, international and local, grab a chair, the series continues from Saturday to August 6, junktowncinemaclub.org/events.
MONTROSE COUNTY FAIR & RODEO: COUNTRY ROOTS, DIRTY BOOTS, Saturday July 23 – Friday July 29, Montrose County Fairgrounds, contests, exhibits, parade, vintage tractor pull, wild mustang show, montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
ZAC GRANT, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Sunday Sounds Music Series with music Sunday through September 25, powderhorn.com.
CARY MORIN, 7 p.m., Sunday, July 24, Grand Mesa Arts Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, tickets by donation, grandmesaartscenter.com.
TUESDAY JAM, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., pick up an instrument, 970-241-4010.
THE MAVERICKS EN ESPANAL WORLD TOUR, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., eclectic rock and country band, $29.50-$89.50, ticketmaster.com.
FRANK BREGAR ORCHESTRA, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, Thursday Night Concert Series big band, grab a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.
NIKO MOON, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country musician, warehouse2565.com.
COUSIN CURTISS, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 28, on the terrace of the Clubhouse at Tiara Rado, 2057 S. Broadway, warehouse2565.com.