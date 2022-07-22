July 22, 2022 – The Daily Gazette





Summer in the Capital Region is full of things to do, on the trail and off. Every day you are spoiled for choice between horse racing, live music, festivals, fairs and theatre. Here are several fun options for today. TAKE THE DAY Rod Stewart performs at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. AROUND SARATOGA The Saratoga County Fair continues with animal shows, crafts for kids, cooking demonstrations, line dancing and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to midnight. General admission is $15. The Purdys Summer Concert Stage at the Saratoga Racetrack will host live music from Mark and Jill Blues. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saratoga Shakespeare Company presents Much Ado About Nothing at Congress Park at 6 p.m. SOMEWHERE ELSE Schenectady County SummerNight, featuring a performance by Better Than Ezra. The event starts at 5 p.m. Bowman Orchards in Rexford hosts its Berries Bash festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with picking berries and peaches, as well as pony rides and wagon rides. Tickets are $20.95. The Capital Repertory Theater in Albany presents the Jersey Boys at 8 p.m. Tickets cost between $27 and $69.50. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: On the trail, Entertainment, Life and arts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2022/07/22/summer-scene-with-indiana-nash-july-22-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos