Ms. Harris travels to Paris with the dream of owning a Dior dress | Entertainment





Fabian had been introduced to the story about a decade ago. He was unfamiliar with Paul Gallicos’ 1958 book (Mrs. Arris Goes to Paris) or Angela Lansbury, Omar Sharif and Diana Rigg’s 1992 TV movie, but a producer thought of him to direct, and as someone he has lived in both Paris and London, he knew he could bring something unique to the story. When the rights to the book expired, Fabian picked them up and started his own version of the script, which would take the story from a simple dress to that of a woman that society disregards having. a second chance in life and love. . It doesn’t really explain why Ms. Harris wants the dress, other than in the most frivolous and superficial terms, it had to be deeper, Harris said. I wanted to suggest that Ada Harris’ heart is healed by taking this journey. However, it was all going to depend on who played Ms. Ada Harris and Manville was, for him, the perfect combination of character actor and female lead. It’s a bit of a Cinderella slipper of a role, he said. It won’t suit many people. The Dior house even agreed to help by opening up their archives and providing plans for their original townhouse and studio, which were recreated in detail by production, but would require some scrap metal. after the war to bring it to life on a very, very limited budget. during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, including doing much of the filming in Budapest. This has helped Fabian recruit some of the best filmmakers in the world, including costume designer Jenny Beavan and production designer Luciana Arrighi. The two women are Oscar winners who met on the set of James Ivorys Howards End and went on to work together on several occasions, including on The Remains of the Day and Sense and Sensibility. In the 1960s, Arrighi modeled for Yves Saint Laurent for several years and brought with her an intimate understanding of the world of mid-century haute couture. Luci has always tasted the most divine, Fabian said. She was the one who said, I think Jenny is the right person for this. It’s a bit of a costume designer’s dream. I was able to aim pretty high. Beavan, who won Oscars for A Room with a View, Mad Max: Fury Road and, earlier this year, Cruella, had also worked with Manville before and thought Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris was just the most charming story. . I love the characters, Beavan said. I don’t care if it’s cleansers or Dior models. However, she says, she was slightly seduced into thinking that Dior would do the Dior part of it. When Beavan mentioned this after a lovely afternoon exploring the Dior archives and meeting their chief curator, she was greeted with a no, no! Beavan and his team, including fellow Merchant Ivory veteran John Bright and fellow Cruella Jane Law, would be the ones making the dresses. Physical dresses from this era of Dior are rare, however, and Beavan had to rely on photos, drawings and several reproductions made in the 80s and 90s for reference. Dresses called Dior Diablotine and Miss Dior are said to be the inspiration behind the scarlet and emerald dresses that catch Ms. Harris’s eye in Paris. However, it was difficult to get enough fabric. With closures and travel restrictions and zero costume houses in Budapest, they relied on samples in the mail, zoom endorsements and friends in Paris to help them adjust to their French cast. I felt a lot of pressure because we had so little money to do everything, and yet we were recreating a very high fashion moment. I just wanted to honor Dior. I wanted to make sure they thought what we were recreating was entirely possible, Beavan said. In the end we made it, Dior approved it and couldn’t have been more helpful all the way.

