Nature Photography by Scott Dorman at Estes, New Travel Exhibit Kicks Off at Boulder Dairy – Boulder Daily Camera

week in art

“The Traveling Exhibition” launches at the dairy this weekend with a reception Friday from 5-8 p.m. Exploring the human desire to travel, the exhibition also reflects the artists’ personal experiences of wonder. It features pieces by Amy Guion Clay, Caroline Douglas, Louise Grauer, Kristen Snedeker and Adventure Painting. The exhibition is in place until September 17; Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.

“The Beauty of the Natural World Through My Lens,” featuring landscape and nature photography by Scott Dorman, is new this weekend at the Art Center of Estes Park. It will be exhibited until August 23; 517 Big Thompson Avenue, Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com.

Block area

15th Street Gallery: Featuring works by Boston artist Nancy Simonds and Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment only; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Anas Art Gallery: Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; 12pm-5pm Tuesday to Sunday; 1100 Spruce Street, Boulder; anasartgallery.com

Art and Soul Gallery: Beth Naumann’s hanging bangs; 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday, 11am-5pm Sunday; 1615 Pearl Street, Boulder; artandsoulboulder.com

Artistic pieces: Nonprofit Center for Creative Reuse; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday; 3080 Valmont Street, Boulder; artpartsboulder.org

Art Source International: Old maps, old prints and posters; 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday, 11am-6pm Sunday; 1237 Pearl Street, Boulder; artsourceinternational.com.

Black Lab Sports: “Breakout”, by local painter Will Day, until August 16; 3550 Frontier Avenue, Suite D, Boulder; willdayart.com.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: “Grossly Affectionate”, seven artists defy binaries; “Deep End”, Sofie Ramos uses abandoned objects for stop-motion animations; both on display until September 5; “El movimiento sigue”, sculpture Los Seis de Boulder by Jasmine Baetz, until October 23; 11am-5pm Tuesday to Sunday; 1750 13th St., Boulder; 303-443-2122; bmoca.org.

BMoCA at Fraser: “Shifts Over Time,” runs from Belgin Yucelen, through October 9; 11am-5pm Tuesday to Sunday; 350 Ponca Square, Boulder; bmoca.org.

Canyon Theater and Gallery: Birds Eye View, a youth collaboration with OSMP capturing local birds, through July 31; “Library Inspired”, a staff art exhibition inspired by the library’s collections; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; boulderlibrary.org/exhibitions.

The Center for Collective Community Arts:“Ishin Denshin: Transmissions from the Heart,” Japanese Arts Network Shares the Unique Voices of Colorado Artists, Through July 31; 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, closed Sunday to Monday; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov.

The Crowd Collective: Whispers, a solo exhibition of 2D and 3D paintings in mixed media by Noelle Miller, until July 23; open by appointment; 4939 N. Broadway #58, Boulder; thecrowdboulder.com.

Dairy Arts Center: “Snapshots of Black History Month,” digital illustrations of a drawing challenge; “Interlocking Rhomboids,” woven sculpture by Jodi Stuart; “Outlandish Redux,” works by Natascha Seideneck; “Dark Side of the Moon,” a mixed-media sculpture by Autumn T. Thomas, through September; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; 303-440-7826; thedairy.org.

east window, East South Window: “Two Spirit Lakota,” photography by Magdalena Wosinska, through July 28; Disgust: Unhealthy Practices, the South exhibition features over 100 writers and artists in a collaboration that has been turned into a book; 10am-10pm daily, South by appointment; 4949 Broadway, Boulder; eastwindow.org.

Eldorado Springs Art Center: Art gallery and sculpture garden in the foothills; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; 303-378-0454; eldoradospringsartcenter.com.

The gallery at the bus stop: “Bird Song”, collective exhibition featuring three artists from the region, until July 30; 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on first Fridays, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

HiFi Jones Studio & Gallery: Jonathan Hanst’s pop culture art mashups made from salvaged vinyl and books; 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; 209 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; hifijones.com.

Louisville Arts Association: “Everyday Beauty,” 2022 LAA Member Art Exhibit and Sale, through July 31, on display at East Simpson Coffee Company, 414 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; 7am-5pm daily; louisvilleartassociation.org.

Boulder Museum: “Blue Line: Drawings Celebrating Life on the Boulder Foothills,” pen drawings by Vanee Srikijkarn, through August 2; “Racism and Discrimination at the Lafayette Pool,” the Latinx civil rights struggle in the 1930s, through August 14; “Voces Vivas”, explores the county’s Latino heritage, until February 26; 9am-5pm daily, closed Tuesday; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; museumofboulder.org.

Naropa University Art Galleries: Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave. : Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave. : Lincoln Gallery showcases local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery features works in all media by regional artists; all open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; bit.ly/naropaart

NoBo Art Center: “NoBo Artist Reunion,” featuring works by Anne Gifford, Carol Kozlowski, Astrid Paustian, Marianne Weingroff, and Masumi Yoneyama, through July; 6pm-9pm on Friday, 12pm-4pm on Saturday; 4929 Broadway, #E, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org/nobo-art-center.

Art gallery details:“Student Art Show”, the gallery’s student art on display until August; 12pm-4pm Monday to Thursday, 10am-4pm Friday to Sunday; 401 S. Public Road, Lafayette; particularsart.com.

Art by Phil Lewis: From t-shirts to custom snowboards and prints to laser engraving, the work of visionary artists is on display and for sale; 2034 Pearl Street, Unit 102, Boulder; phillewisart.com

Gallery R: “Mountains & Rivers” features artwork from all mediums, through August 21; 11am-9pm Tuesday to Saturday, 11am-6pm Sunday to Monday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.art.

Rembrandt Court: Indigenous, local and national art; call for hours; 1301 Spruce Street, Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com

Shark ink: Renowned printmaking studio and gallery with over 160 national artist collaborations since 1976; 550 Blue Mountain Road, Lyon; 303-823-9190; sharksink.com

SmithKlein Gallery: Works by Californian artist Peter Burega on display until July 29; 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily; 1116 Pearl Street, Boulder; smithklein.com.

UC Art Museum: “Sustainable Impressions”, the museum’s collection of American prints acquired from 1940, until June 2023; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu.

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History: “Unearthed: Ancient Life in Boulder Valley,” a collection of dozens of stone tools found in 2008; “Antarctica: More Than It Seems”, Findings from Research in the Dry Valleys, BioLounge; “Frozen in Time,” Artifacts Discovered During Melting Ice, Anthropology Hall; 9am-5pm Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday; University of Colorado Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu

Longmont area

Fire Station Art Center: “Palimpsest”, Clara Nulty’s personal exhibition examines the space between perception and memory, until September 4; 12pm-5pm Wednesday-Sunday; 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont; firehouseart.org.

The large frame: “All Dressed Up And Nowhere To Go,” a juried exhibition featuring more than 100 works of art, through Aug. 5; 430 Main Street, Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.

Longmont Museum:“Tipi to Tiny House: Hands-on Homebuilding,” a family exhibit examining homes in Colorado’s history, through Jan. 8; 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday, 1pm-5pm Sunday; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.

Osmosis Gallery: “A Luminous Life”, new works by Karen Gillis Taylor; “Why not Niwot? » collective exhibition capturing the city, winning piece announced in September; 10am-5pm Monday to Friday, 11am-5pm Saturday; 290 Second Avenue, Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com.

Walnut Gallery: Features the work of over 50 artists in a wide range of media; 10am-4pm Wednesday to Sunday and open by appointment; 364 Main Street, Longmont; thewalnutgallery.com.

Northern Colorado

Works: “The tip of the tongue”, encaustic drawings by Anne Feller; “Wrong Side of the Tracks,” a railroad-inspired metal exhibit; until September 24; 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org

Colombina Gallery: More than 800 pieces from the National Sculpture Guild adorn a garden with local paintings on display inside; 11am-4pm Wednesday to Saturday; 2683 N. Taft Ave., Loveland; columbinegallery.com

Independence Gallery: The gallery and framing shop feature works by local artists; 11am-6.30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm Friday, 11am-6pm Saturday, 11am-3pm Saturday; 233 E. 4th St., Loveland; independencegallery.com

Lincoln Gallery: New works exhibited; gallery open from noon to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday; 429 Lincoln Ave, Loveland; 970-663-2407; lincolngallery.com

Lone Tree Antiques and Fine Art Gallery: “100 Years of Fine Art: Estes Park, Colorado” features 30 works by prominent artists, through July 29; 10am-5pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or by appointment; 115 1st St., Eaton; lonetreeantiques.com.

Loveland Museum:“Tame Your Groundhogs,” painting and sculpture by Tammi Brazee; “Becoming a leaf on a river, a journey through life”, mixed photographic images combined with text by Ronda Stone; until August 28; “Audubons Quadrupeds”, the works of the famous bird painter representing four-legged mammals, until September 4; “Pyrography-Painting with Heat”, works from nature by Julie Bender, until September 25; “Nurture: Bird Houses & Feeders as Sculpture,” group exhibition through October 26; “Under the Bird Feeder,” bird photography by Carla Rhodes, through October 16; 10am-5pm Tuesday to Friday, 10am-4pm Saturday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org

Did we miss your exhibition? Please email [email protected] with “art listings” in the subject line.