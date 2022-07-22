Entertainment
Champaign County Fair will provide music, food and entertainment for all
The Champaign County Fair officially begins Friday, July 22, with everything from music festivals to food vendors to carnival rides. The nine-day fair will end next Saturday, July 30.
Bill Alagna, vice chairman of the fair’s board, said the event had been celebrated for more than a century – surviving world wars and pandemics. He has endured a lot but remains strong.
“So last year we had to reopen, and that was wonderful because we had record attendance and the pitch was full, and two or three times we ran out of parking, which is a wonderful problem” , said Alagna. .
Alagna said he enjoys seeing people from a town who have never attended a county fair or seen livestock up close before.
“They can come closer and see how they are cared for and treated,” Alga said. “It’s an experience they don’t have anywhere else.”
Alagna said he wants the fair to become a generational tradition in Champagne County, which begins when children attend the fair.
If we can find things for the children to grow, they ask their mother and father to bring them back to the fair, Alagna said. “Then, when they are adults, they bring their children. It is building on the future.
For Alagna, the most rewarding aspect of the fair is the joy it brings to its visitors every year.
One thing I would add is that if you come to the fair, you won’t be disappointed, Alagna said.
Country singer and songwriter Ashley Cook, who will perform with Cole Swindell and Michael Ray on Friday night, said she has been writing and singing songs since she was 11. She said it was after college that she decided to focus on music full-time.
Cook said she was surrounded by the entertainment world from an early age when her sister was an actress, which is why she fell in love with music and songwriting.
“I actually started writing songs because since I was a kid I’d take journal entries and sing them all over the house, and songwriting and storytelling inspired me to listen. music like Taylor Swift. There was Rascal Flatts and Jason Aldean, and that kind of country song tales, she says. So I really fell in love with that aspect, and I’ve loved it ever since.
Cook said he started his career with the help of TikTok and other social media platforms during the pandemic. She said these platforms allowed her to grow a fanbase and express herself with music.
For budding singers and songwriters, Cook said everyone starts somewhere and the voice can be found through writing. He said that social media is a good tool to get started as a musician.
“That’s my biggest piece of advice to any new artist,” she said. “Any creative new person who has any type of art to offer the world, use what you’ve been given, use media like social media to help spread the word that you’re doing something good. ” make.”
As for the Champagne County Fair, Cook said she was very excited after receiving a funnel cake at the last fair, which she did a few weeks ago.
“I love fairs and I’ve been playing shows at fairs since I was a kid, and it’s something about every fair and that kind of feeling like you’re coming home,” she said. declared.
Cook said the best part of the performance is listening to the audience sing the song to him. She said it surprised her every time she was on her show.
“It’s the most rewarding feeling, knowing that people are listening and they care and they’re there and they’re really connected and you know, they want your music,” she said. “They want to know what you’re doing, so that’s exciting.”
During the fair, the cooks will be at the merchants’ table after the concert to take photos and say hello to the fans.
“If you’re 21 and over, grab a beer and have a good time,” Cook said.
Wes Hainer, co-owner of Kona Ice, a mobile shaved-ice food truck that serves Champagne County and some Vermillion counties, said he got the idea for an article in Entrepreneur Magazine.
He said when the business started, there were only two other shovel trucks in the entire state of Illinois. He has been a vendor at the Champaign County Fair for seven years now.
“It’s always a good time to go out,” Hainer said. Sometimes we’ll see a lot of our regular customers, but then we’ll see a lot of new people, a lot of new faces. Fairs are always a good time. ,
For her, she is very excited about the fried Oreos being sold at the fair. He also enjoys watching the county fair in his hometown, he said.
“It’s just a great environment to chat and…let people see our full menu,” he said. “We offer all of our flavors, so people can try everything.”
He said Con Ice offers a variety of flavors, such as mocktails and ready-made flavors like Blueberry Acai, which are popular flavors among customers.
Hainer said she thinks there’s something for everyone at the county fair this weekend.
“If you haven’t been there, I would say at least come see it,” Hainer said.
