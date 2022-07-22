The Bear is a gritty fairy tale of cooking and mourning

The excellent new FX show The Bear is set in a type of restaurant that only exists in Chicago. Not quite a diner, not quite a deli, not quite a fast food joint, it’s a storefront establishment with large bay windows, reassuringly grimy, with neon signs announcing food. Italian beef or gyros. The color scheme is brown and beige; the diverse, largely blue-collar clientele lining up for lunch every day is a dream of happy politicians; menus rarely deviate from quick-order classics and local specialties. I can conjure up in an instant the sensory memory of walking through the doors of Johnnies Beef or Als on Taylor, and the newborn weight of a hot, paper-wrapped beef sandwich. (I get mine soft and hot, dipped in both types of peppers, plus a whole sandwich in the beef broth the meat has been braising in for hours.) found nowhere else on earth: a layered, rough, masculine scent of meat and garlic and frying oil and Formica laminate and sweet yeast bread. That’s the aroma that would be pumped into a Smell-O-Vision screening of The Bear, which is about a decorated gourmet chef who returns to Chicago to take over his family’s Italian beef shop and try to save it from disaster. . .

The hero of the series is Carmen (Carmy) Bertazzo, an avid star who until recently ran the kitchen of the (unnamed) best restaurant in the world somewhere in New York. It’s played with crumpled intensity by Jeremy Allen White, who has the lake-blue eyes and crescent-moon profile of a young emperor unaware that he’s about to be assassinated by the Praetorian Guard. Carmy returned to Chicago following the suicide of his older brother Mikeys, having been bequeathed his interest in the family restaurant, the Original Beef of Chicagoland, affectionately known as the Beef. The tragedy has rocked the motley world that revolves around beef, though restaurant creditors don’t care. Carmy, an ingenious businessman, pays off a debt to a beef seller by selling a collection of selvedge denim, as well as quarters salvaged from the dining rooms of neglected arcade consoles. But he doesn’t know what to do with the three hundred thousand dollars that Mikey had borrowed from their uncle Cicero, a sleazy businessman (Oliver Platt, by turns lovable and terrifying), who might be the kind of guy prone to breaking ties. someone’s legs.

Into this swamp of missing money, lifelong cooks and rag-stuffed grease traps, Carmy brings the sensibility of the classically trained chef. The language and expectations of high-end kitchen team were imprinted on him like a tattoo on the soul. Why shouldn’t an Italian beef sandwich be a work of art? By the end of the first episode, Carmy has already rearranged the Beefs deals. It’s braising meat using a new recipe and changing the way bread is baked, and it’s taken customers’ favorite spaghetti off the menu. (His new version of an Italian beef, passed to the staff for tasting, sounds almost unbearably delicious.) To the patient skepticism of his staff, he calls them all Chef. It’s a sign of respect, he explains, and expects them to call him Chief in return. . When an ambitious young cook named Sydney (a magnetic Ayo Edebiri) shows up with a star-studded resume, looking for a job as a sous chef, she mocks Carmys in good faith and then asks her, so, What are you doing here ? He stops and ruffles his permanently disheveled hair more. Make sandwiches, he says, and get back to work.

The bear has been rightly praised for its eerily realistic portrayal of restaurant life. Kitchen work has rarely been portrayed so convincingly on screen. The creator of The Bear, Christopher Storer, is best known for his documentaries, including the 2013 film Sense of Urgency, about the illustrious chef Thomas Keller, and he clearly knows how to capture the real workings of restaurants. Little touches help Beefs’ back-house beats ring true: cooks drink ice-cold water from quart containers, a general shortage of working Sharpies, the walk-in fridge used as a place of solitude and recuperation, the back office cluttered with bottles of Fernet and Pepto-Bismol, Carmys insists that the green painter’s tape used to label bins and containers still has sharp, cut edges. scissors, never torn to shreds. The show was shot in a real Italian beef restaurant in Chicago, so the space and the way people move around and around each other feels genuinely functional and claustrophobic. There are some off notes, in my judgment the giardiniera, a mixture of pickled vegetables, can really be whipped in minutes? Can a couple hundred dollar Italian beef joint in the hole really justify a dedicated full-time pastry chef? but the overall impression is surprisingly true to life.

The most authentic thing about beef might be the way terrible there it seems to work. Life in the Carmys kitchen is neither glamorous nor fun. Chaos does not attract. The pirate ship is not a party. In the past, it has been tempting, in telling this kind of story, to paint violent self-destruction as a viable path on the path of artists, and cruelty as a language of truth. But the rock star chef archetype, so ubiquitous in the early 21st century, seems painfully dated now, and the Bears’ rejection of that paradigm is consistent with other recent changes in food culture. The harsh realities of catering, labor rights issues, physical fatigue and mental health have encroached on the brilliant fantasy of professional cooking as pure creative expression. (Even Anthony Bourdain has come to regret his role in creating the trope of the emotionally wrecked chef as the glorious whore.) Since The Bears’ debut, cooks and former cooks have commented on how viscerally he captures the anxiety and volatility of a busy kitchen. It was so right that it triggered, the writer Geneviève Yam, former haute cuisine cook, wrotein Good Apptit.

The Bear is also exceptionally on point for Chicago. It is sprinkled with local references and shibboleths: Green River soda and Sprechers root beer, Vienna Beef, Bill Murray, hockey legend Denis Savard. Carmy has a 773 area code tattoo (a bit lame, to be honest). Another character has a reflexive disdain for that fucking Piven (i.e. Jeremy, the actor, a controversial native son). There is a vocal appearance from WXRT morning DJ Lin Brehmer. A billboard mounted on the roof of the Beef advertises Malrt, Chicago’s inexplicably beloved paint-varnish type alcohol. But the truest and most shocking nod is the ambient gloom of the Midwest, its high-contrast aesthetic of grime and emptiness. The town is famous for its sparkling snowbanks, but locals and restaurant workers alike know that the real world is rarely so picturesque. A real Chicago winter is colorless and harsh, gray sleet on gray sidewalks under gray skies. FX and Hulu (on which The Bear airs) classify the show as a comedy, and each half-hour episode has its fun moments, big thanks to celebrity chef Matty Matheson, who comes across as an adorably deranged handyman. But the series’ overriding concern is despair and self-destruction. Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), the late Mikeys’ best friend and the Beefs’ erratic manager, is adrift in his anger. Middle-aged cook Tina (Liza Coln-Zayas) confuses Sydney with mischievous glee. Carmy undermines her own insistence on a respectful cooking culture by engaging in frequent outbursts of verbal abuse. Through flashbacks, we learn that his behavior echoes the bullying he suffered from the chef he worked for in New York (a delightfully abusive Joel McHale, in Heston Blumenthal glasses). Even Sydney, whose quiet competence initially seems like a force of temper, has the ability to perpetuate the cycle of abuse. The entire kitchen staff at Beefs are nursing deep wounds, and all rely on the pace of work to mask their misery, even when work is the cause.

As the great Chicagoan Roger Ebert wrote, A Movie is not about what it is, but how it is. The bear has the feel of a dirty fairy tale, but its gritty propulsiveness is shot through with grief. It’s a show about a restaurant, but it’s also about the struggle to maintain a small nightlight of hope. Most episodes take place almost entirely inside the Beef, in its cramped kitchen and neon-lit dining room, but in flashbacks and asides, we learn about the outdoor lives of the people who gather there: the ephemera from Sydney’s failed catering business, the dashed major-league baseball dream of a line cook, the bloody war that drove another to flee his native Somalia; Richies broke off the marriage; Uncle Ciceros estrangement from his brother. Carmy is full of despair which he cannot articulate, and of anger which he cannot account for. He falls into surreal, meta-theatrical dreams and nightmares, including a recurring one in which a massive bear threatens to tear him apart.

The plot of The Bear is, more or less, How will the beef stay afloat? But the show’s weakest moments are the ones about financial survival, including some downright ridiculously vague deus ex machina spoilera in the final episode. (The series has been renewed for a second season.) The biggest dramatic driver is the conflict between the competing qualities of sophistication and courage that often coexist in restaurant kitchens. Carmy and Sydney want to raise the Beefs’ food, perhaps as a way to raise themselves, and the start of the series sets up what seems like a predictable arc: newcomers rush in, teaching the properties magic of care, technique and friendship to a heavy crew of disgruntled elders. But the show does not give in to the easy, upward pull of all-conquering love. There’s more to beef fix than recipes, and there’s more to keep too. The squad The system isn’t a panacea for all, any more than just calling someone Chief makes them stand up straighter in their Danskos.

In the seventh and strongest episode of the series, Sydney, frustrated by Carmy’s slowness in getting things done as he had promised to do, spots a visiting restaurant critic in the dining room and offers him an ambitious dish. and very anti-braised cola beef. end of rib on risotto. The reviewer posts a glowing review, which attracts an unsustainable flood of customers, a so-called hug of death that nearly breaks the little restaurant. Beef has survived for decades cooking a handful of dishes, reasonably well, for just enough people to keep the ship afloat. Changing one thing, it turns out, changes everything else too. Is change always a form of growth? In the first episode, Gary asks Sydney what she’s going to do for the Staff Family Meal, one of her practical exams as a hopeful employee. Are you going with delicious or awesome? he asks. Sydney winks at him. delicious is impressive, she said.