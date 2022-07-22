Entertainment
Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ is well-crafted and accessible entertainment
Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, Get Out, might be a feat he never gets out of under. A modern horror masterpiece, Get Out is one of the best directorial introductions of the 21st century. The film would go on to receive Oscar nominations for Picture, Director and Actor (Daniel Kaluuya). Peele won for his incredible original screenplay – becoming the first African-American to win the Oscar in this category. When something like this happens, the director’s subsequent films are often held to the same high expectations of their groundbreaking work. Fair or unfair, this creates a hell of an obstacle for the rest of the director’s career.
Think back to 1999, when M. Night Shyamalan burst onto the scene with The Sixth Sense. Shyamalan was hailed as the new Alfred Hitchcock at the time, never to live up to those towering accolades despite solid future entries like Unbreakable, Signs, The Village and Split. Another example might be Neil Blomkamp, whose District 9 instantly became a visionary sci-fi classic, only to see his future work – Elysium and Chappie – fail to live up to the hype. It’s not such a rare thing, honestly.
Peele’s second film, Us, might be a good example of how prodigies don’t often become masters of their craft – at least not immediately. While Us was ambitious and imaginative, it didn’t do as well with audiences as it did with critics, who might have been intimidated to report anything lukewarm after Get Out’s incredible reception. Although it’s a good movie, Us felt drowned in the anticipation we had after Get Out. Again, fair or unfair, that was the bar that was set for Peele, just as it was Shyamalan, Blomkamp and many others before him who found immediate success with their debut effort.
In Nope, his third film, Jordan Peele once again delights audiences with his alluring style. Peele’s approach to the extraordinary happening to the ordinary is the same principle upon which directors like Steven Spielberg and Alfred Hitchcock have built their careers. Non is Peele’s most accessible and user-friendly film to date, dealing less with heavy social metaphors (aside from men exploiting animals for work and entertainment) and going straight to the popcorn jugular.
Nope is set on a horse ranch in rural California owned by OJ (Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer). OJ struggles to keep the ranch going following the untimely and mysterious death of his father (the great Keith David). He keeps the farm afloat by selling his prized horses to Ricky (Steven Yeun), a child actor turned showman. As a young actor, Ricky watched Gordy, a trained chimpanzee, weaken and murder his co-stars on set. As OJ comes to terms with the loss of his father, he is drawn to a curious unidentified object in the sky above his ranch. The siblings – with the help of an electronics store clerk (Brandon Perea) and a legendary cinematographer (Michael Wincott) – attempt to strike it rich by capturing this slippery, fleeting object in the sky on film. .
No, it’s well designed. Dazzling cinematography (Hoyte Van Hoytema), intense soundscape, top-notch production design (Ruth De Jong) and thrilling score (Michael Abels) contribute to the compelling effect the film has on its audience. Peele’s screenplay unsurprisingly uses dry humor to cut through tense moments. It’s become a staple of Peele’s films and when it works, it works well to engage and endear audiences to his characters. However, when Peele abuses this approach, it can eliminate the sharp tension and deteriorate the scene.
Nope is at his best when delivering tense, quiet moments: a brooding Kaluuya arches his neck to the side, standing in the middle of the desert road. He looks at what appears to be a row of oncoming headlights. We watch his face change from curiosity to suspicion to fear as he begins to realize that things aren’t always what they seem. The hair on our necks stands up and our legs start bouncing nervously in our seats as we wait for what’s next. That’s the magic of good cinema.
Nope is an entertaining film that will grip audiences who are looking for nothing more than a good time in the theatre. And while Get Out far exceeds its last two films, there’s clear, bubbling talent behind Jordan Peele’s work. I enjoyed Nope for what it was and I still believe Peele’s best movie is yet to come.
