Contactless technology is changing the face of live entertainment

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have transformed everyday life, including people’s expectations of the new normal. Industries and businesses that fail to meet consumer expectations will surely lose followers while those who continue to adopt the trends have the opportunity to bring them back again and again. The importance of emerging trends was quite significant during the recent 2022Luxury Suite Managers Association(ALSD) in New York.

Typically in the past it was a ticketing and suite management conference and you know the type of premium space sales and management. But in recent years, they have begun to develop more of a technological element, notedDeath Caflischsmart solutions subject matter expert atLumen Technologies.

Caflisch continued to reflect on current trends noting that one of the interesting things is that the silver lining of the pandemic has been kind of pushing digital transformation for teams and venues with things like moving entirely to ticketing. digital or contactless point of sale that sort of thing. Even to the point where now facial recognition is integrated into the point of sale of stadiums and arenas.

Although facial recognition may seem super advanced to some consumers, it has grown in popularity over the years to improve experiences.Retailersuse it to personalize shopping experiences, help reduce shoplifting and improve customer service. When it comes to integrating this technology into stadiums and live event venues, there are many ways the technologyimproves the experience of participants and employeeslook alike:

Identify criminals, persons of interest or banned fans to quickly and efficiently remove them from the premises or detain them until law enforcement arrives. Identify weapons, including guns and knives, that can reduce event violence by allowing security to retrieve weapons before they are used. Identify and locate lost people, including children, the elderly or abductees, to return them to their companions. Collect crowd data including what attendees are doing, when, what experiences they are interacting with, what ads are grabbing attention, and where congestion is greatest to deliver a better experience. Track employees in real time as they move around the site and ensure they are where they are supposed to be.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to using facial recognition. Another popular technology transforming the fan experience is contactless stadium-wide engagements. The rapid adoption of contactless waits due to the pandemic has led to a fan experience accessible via mobile devices. And venues across the United States are increasingly going cashless, a phenomenon that was all the rage before the pandemic, though it arguably would have taken a lot longer to become the norm. Interestingly, at the start of 2022, in the NFL,all 30 stages are cashlessfor food, beverage and retail. A 2021 Visa study showed nearly two-thirds of consumers say they prefer contactless payments.

One of the other cool things that has a pretty big presence here at the conference is the new take-out concession stand technology that’s now going into many stadiums and arenas. It’s cashier-free, using an app, checking in, grabbing what you want and leaving, and then your credit card is charged back, Caflisch said.

Grab-and-go technology is a game changer. The sheer convenience of not having to queue indefinitely to check out while a cashier scans item by item, item by item, is a game changer in itself. Caflisch highlighted two companies with a strong presence at the ALSD conference Amazon GoandZippin.

In addition to the conference exhibits, some conference attendees, including Caflisch, were able to view the Zippin installation at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Thebeautifully designed bright blue store, which is open exclusively to American Express cardholders, offers a range of local Brooklyn-based beverages, cold and hot snacks, as well as Nets and Liberty-branded merchandise including t-shirts and caps. As with all Zippin-powered stores, shoppers simply scan their card to enter, collect their items, and then exit. Zippins AI sensors identify the items selected by each shopper (family or group) and charge their account.

The Zippins store is strategically located near the American Express entrance on the Atlantic Avenue side of the arena. This is just one example of site upgrades incorporating innovative technology designed to entertain, engage and enhance the fan experience.

Caflisch encourages people to seek out these opportunities when attending another concert or sporting event to experience these digital shopping options at take-out concession stands. There are more and more of them deployed in stadiums and arenas at the moment. Another reason fans continue to enjoy their favorite pastimes, whether it’s watching a favorite team, playing in the theater or engaging in a large-scale event, is the opportunity to see the latest technologies and their future iterations in person.