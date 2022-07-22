Entertainment
Contactless technology is changing the face of live entertainment
Rapid advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have transformed everyday life, including people’s expectations of the new normal. Industries and businesses that fail to meet consumer expectations will surely lose followers while those who continue to adopt the trends have the opportunity to bring them back again and again. The importance of emerging trends was quite significant during the recent 2022Luxury Suite Managers Association(ALSD) in New York.
Typically in the past it was a ticketing and suite management conference and you know the type of premium space sales and management. But in recent years, they have begun to develop more of a technological element, notedDeath Caflischsmart solutions subject matter expert atLumen Technologies.
Caflisch continued to reflect on current trends noting that one of the interesting things is that the silver lining of the pandemic has been kind of pushing digital transformation for teams and venues with things like moving entirely to ticketing. digital or contactless point of sale that sort of thing. Even to the point where now facial recognition is integrated into the point of sale of stadiums and arenas.
Although facial recognition may seem super advanced to some consumers, it has grown in popularity over the years to improve experiences.Retailersuse it to personalize shopping experiences, help reduce shoplifting and improve customer service. When it comes to integrating this technology into stadiums and live event venues, there are many ways the technologyimproves the experience of participants and employeeslook alike:
- Identify criminals, persons of interest or banned fans to quickly and efficiently remove them from the premises or detain them until law enforcement arrives.
- Identify weapons, including guns and knives, that can reduce event violence by allowing security to retrieve weapons before they are used.
- Identify and locate lost people, including children, the elderly or abductees, to return them to their companions.
- Collect crowd data including what attendees are doing, when, what experiences they are interacting with, what ads are grabbing attention, and where congestion is greatest to deliver a better experience.
- Track employees in real time as they move around the site and ensure they are where they are supposed to be.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to using facial recognition. Another popular technology transforming the fan experience is contactless stadium-wide engagements. The rapid adoption of contactless waits due to the pandemic has led to a fan experience accessible via mobile devices. And venues across the United States are increasingly going cashless, a phenomenon that was all the rage before the pandemic, though it arguably would have taken a lot longer to become the norm. Interestingly, at the start of 2022, in the NFL,all 30 stages are cashlessfor food, beverage and retail. A 2021 Visa study showed nearly two-thirds of consumers say they prefer contactless payments.
One of the other cool things that has a pretty big presence here at the conference is the new take-out concession stand technology that’s now going into many stadiums and arenas. It’s cashier-free, using an app, checking in, grabbing what you want and leaving, and then your credit card is charged back, Caflisch said.
Grab-and-go technology is a game changer. The sheer convenience of not having to queue indefinitely to check out while a cashier scans item by item, item by item, is a game changer in itself. Caflisch highlighted two companies with a strong presence at the ALSD conference Amazon GoandZippin.
In addition to the conference exhibits, some conference attendees, including Caflisch, were able to view the Zippin installation at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Thebeautifully designed bright blue store, which is open exclusively to American Express cardholders, offers a range of local Brooklyn-based beverages, cold and hot snacks, as well as Nets and Liberty-branded merchandise including t-shirts and caps. As with all Zippin-powered stores, shoppers simply scan their card to enter, collect their items, and then exit. Zippins AI sensors identify the items selected by each shopper (family or group) and charge their account.
The Zippins store is strategically located near the American Express entrance on the Atlantic Avenue side of the arena. This is just one example of site upgrades incorporating innovative technology designed to entertain, engage and enhance the fan experience.
Caflisch encourages people to seek out these opportunities when attending another concert or sporting event to experience these digital shopping options at take-out concession stands. There are more and more of them deployed in stadiums and arenas at the moment. Another reason fans continue to enjoy their favorite pastimes, whether it’s watching a favorite team, playing in the theater or engaging in a large-scale event, is the opportunity to see the latest technologies and their future iterations in person.
Sources
2/ https://marketscale.com/industries/sports-and-entertainment/contactless-technology-changing-the-face-of-live-entertainment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- The stock market is at a crossroads. What to watch next. July 22, 2022
- Verizon drops One America News Network in latest blow July 22, 2022
- Google Pixel Deals: Pixel 6 is free for trade-in, 6A pre-order free earphones July 22, 2022
- Big Ten Men’s Hockey Best Six Named 2021-22 Krampade/AHCA All-American Scholars July 22, 2022
- July 22, 2022 – The Daily Gazette July 22, 2022