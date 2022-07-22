Movie Academy assesses changes that could push Hollywood back into culture wars – Deadline





Hollywood spends a lot of time and money trying to get around the culture wars, but some say it’s a hopeless mission: a growing sector of society is so polarized that “left” and “right” are faded. Hence a homosexual kiss between Light year Power Rangers sparks angst in Florida and bans in the Middle East, while Elon Musk goes viral when he confusingly announces he’s no longer “a liberal” (he’s still the most rich in the world). Studios hire consultants like Culture House or Color of Change to point out risky areas, but danger zones still loom. Even the branches of the Motion Picture Academy that represent the craft – Hollywood workers – will face political issues in the coming weeks that they would rather urgently avoid (see below). Hollywood founders would be appalled by these firestorms. A new book called The Disney Revolt reminds us that Walt’s father called himself a socialist and that Walt himself was a Democrat until his best animators joined a union. The author, Jake S. Friedman, reports that the wounds were finally healed when the rebel animators were invited to the 50th anniversary of White as snow. Walt would surely also be perplexed by the reactions to the Disney-Pixar animation. Light year given the efforts of companies to find a middle way culturally. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to give his movie assessment, but had previously revoked Disney World’s special tax designations. The idea in the DeSantis camp that the Hollywood product now or historically embodied “a liberal mythology” was challenged this week by New York Times critic A. O. Scott, who said, “People who make movies may be progressive in their beliefs, but the movies themselves tell a different story.” To Scott, Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick reflects Hollywood’s traditional goal of creating “an almost frictionless world of camaraderie and courage”. The drive to remain frictionless will be challenged in the coming weeks as the various branches of the Academy – cinematographers, art directors, etc. (the total number of members has increased to 10,665). Should Oscar inclusion quotas be required for nominated films? If a film is found to be non-inclusive, would that lead to penalties? “If my film is disqualified for Best Picture because I haven’t achieved, say, 50% inclusion, I see troubled waters,” says an Academy governor. The Academy’s new policies on morals and ethics could also spark controversy. Roman Polanski was banned from membership, for example, but his legal case will now be reviewed following recent court rulings. “The Academy’s job is to judge films, not members,” says a longtime member. Faced with these problems, one Academy leader fears that his institution may succumb to the kind of polarization that grips society as a whole – the identification of being “right-wing” or “left-wing” is not more relevant. The fact that Bill Kramer, the Academy’s new CEO, represents a cool, frictionless management style unlike his predecessor, is welcomed by some members. A new book called The myth of left and right by Verian Lewis and Hyrum Lewis (both political scientists) argues that “leaders who define themselves as liberal or conservative have strayed so sharply on key issues that they have left their supporters confused”. Only Donald Trump has redefined “conservative” to become “nationalist, nativist and isolationist”, they write. Progressives, meanwhile, have blurred the definition of “left.” The result: The left-right pattern reflects “tribal enmity” rather than serious policy shifts, they argue. Does Hollywood want to choose its tribe? Its inhabitants will remain attentive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2022/07/oscars-academy-policy-changes-hollywood-culture-wars-1235074065/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos