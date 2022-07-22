Pat Benatar won’t play Hit Me With Your Best Shot amid gun violence





Comment this story Comment The lyrics to Pat Benatars’ most famous song have taken on a disturbing new meaning for the rock star in the wake of relentless gun violence across the country and she says she doesn’t care if fans are disappointed that she does not interpret it. I’m not going to sing it. Hard, says Benatar USA today in an interview published Thursday. Benatars Hit Me With Your Best Shot has become a staple in karaoke bars, sports stadiums and movies since it hit the airwaves in 1980. It has become synonymous with the decade known for its neon colors, bands of glam metal and its aerobics classes. At its core, it’s a song that says, whatever you throw at me, I can handle it, I can play in your league, said songwriter Eddie Schwartz. But while the gun reference is meant to be ironic, Benatar said, you have to draw a line amid the series of deadly shootings that have plunged the nation into collective grief. I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can’t, Benatar told USA Today. So far this year, there hasn’t been a single week in the United States without a mass shooting. In fact, as of July 4, there hadn’t been a week without at least four mass shootings. According to Gun Violence Archiveswhich defines mass shootings as killing or injuring at least four victims, the country was rocked by 357 in 2022, including those in Uvalde, Texas, one of the deadliest school shootings in US history , and Highland Park, Illinois, where 4th of July parade goers were attacked. At this rate, the pace is comparable to recent years, which saw nearly 700 mass shootings, a significant increase from 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019. At least 371 people have been killed so far. this year in those mass shootings, and 1,557 others have been injured, according to Gun Violence Archive data. There are too many mass shootings for the US media to cover For Benatar, it was with the families of the victims in mind that she stopped singing Hit Me With Your Best Shot, she told USA Today. But it’s also my small contribution to the protest, she told the outlet. The future Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee isn’t the only celebrity raising awareness about the gun violence epidemic. Hours after the Uvalde shooting, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr implored senators to put the lives of our children, seniors and worshipers ahead of their own desire for power. Days later, actor Matthew McConaughey issued an impassioned call to action from the White House briefing room, at one point showing a pair of green Converse sneakers that had belonged to a 10-year-old victim. And Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson announced this week that he will no longer use the AR-15 moniker based on his initials and jersey number because of its association with the semi-automatic rifle used in a multitude of shootings. Fans, however, don’t seem too happy with Benatar’s Hit Me With Your Best Shot boycott. They have a heart attack that won’t be included in setlists with her other power ballads, like We Belong and Heartbreaker, the singer told USA Today. In 1980, Benatar talks about his notoriety Schwartz, the songwriter, first recorded Hit Me With Your Best Shot on a four-track demo when he was in his twenties. Music publishing company hated it and ended up deleting recordings, Schwartz says song facts. However, an engineer recorded a copy of the demo for Schwartz, who sent it to another producer. And of course he loved it, and he kept playing it over and over again, Schwartz told Songfacts. And the story that I heard that I wasn’t there was that Pat Benatar called a meeting in the office next door and heard it through the wall, he got excited. A year later, Benatars’ version of Hit Me With Your Best Shot peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was his first top 10 hit. Since then, the song has cemented its status as a classic and fans expect to hear it at its concerts. But Benatar gives them something different on this tour playing the Beatles Helter Skelter, who, oddly enough, is also associated with a violent episode in American history: the Charles Manson murders from 1969.

