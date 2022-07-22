Monster trucks and tractor pulls among entertainment at Summit County Fair





TALLMADGE, Ohio From farming to animals to food to entertainment Summit County Fair has something for everyone this year. The fair is scheduled for July 26-31 at Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Rd., Tallmadge. The six-day fair is hosted by the Summit County Agricultural Society, as it has been since 1850. This year’s fair theme is A Week of Fairadise. General admission is $10, up from $7 last year. The Summit County Fair Board planned to increase admissions last year but delayed due to the pandemic, according to Cathy Cunningham, Summit County Fair Director and Secretary. The 66-acre fair features over 250 food and trade vendors, carnival rides, exhibits and daily grandstand entertainment. Exhibits include animal husbandry, agriculture, fine arts, baking, and canning. Summit County Junior Fair and 4-H Club members will also showcase projects they have completed in categories such as animal science; clothing and textile science; food and nutrition; healthy lifestyle; leadership and citizenship; natural resources; STEM and workforce readiness. Grandstand entertainment includes motocross; a demolition and compact derby; KOI drag racing; truck pulls; monster tractors and trucks. Additional entertainment includes magic, music and dance acts, a pet parade and eating contests with lemons, pickles and pizza. The Dominguez Variety Show, a family circus act that appeared on Americas Got Talent, will perform each day of the fair. Fair highlights/special days include: tuesday july 26 Admission: $10 for 9 to 64 year olds; $3 for children aged 2 to 8; and $3 for those 65 and over. All-day passes are $20 until 11 p.m.

Grandstand entertainment: OMA Motocross at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for ages 3 and up. Wednesday July 27 Admission: $10 for 9 to 64 year olds; $3 for children aged 2 to 8; and $3 for those 65 and over. All-day passes are $20 until 11 p.m.

Grandstand entertainment: Drive-wheel demo at 6:15 p.m. and demolition and compact derby at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 or $12 each. Thursday, July 28 (family day) Admission: $10 for 15-64 year olds; free for young people up to 14 years old; and $3 for those 65 and over. All-day passes are $15 until 11 p.m.

Entertainment in the grandstand: KOI drag race at 7:30 p.m. Free entry. Friday, July 29 (Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank Day) Admission: $10 for 9 to 64 year olds; $3 for children aged 2 to 8; and $3 for those 65 and over. Attendees can bring a canned or canned non-perishable food item and receive a fair entry for $3. All-day passes are $20 until 11 p.m.

Grandstand Entertainment: Truck stops at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 3 and up. Saturday July 30 Admission: $10 for 9 to 64 year olds; $3 for children aged 2 to 8; and $3 for those 65 and over. All-day passes are $20 until 11 p.m.

Entertainment in the grandstand: tractor departures at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for ages 3 and up. Sunday July 31 Admission: $10 for 9 to 64 year olds; $3 for children aged 2 to 8; and $3 for those 65 and over. All-day passes are $20 until 8 p.m.

Entertainment in the grandstand: monster trucks at 3 p.m. A fan zone will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each for ages 3 and up. To learn more about the show or view the full calendar of events, visit Summit County Fair website.

